'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Serves Ex Tom Sandoval Legal Papers at Their $2 Million LA Home as She Fights to Sell Off Pad

Ariana asked the court to not allow for a "division in kind" which means one of them would be allowed to keep ownership while the other would sell their ownership to a third party. She requested they both be ordered to sell their interest in the pad at the same time.

Tom has yet to respond to the lawsuit in court.

Tom and Ariana purchased the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,453 sq. ft. pad in 2019. The duo lived in the home for years before their relationship exploded after Ariana learned Tom had hooked up with their friend Raquel Leviss.