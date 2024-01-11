Your tip
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Serves Ex Tom Sandoval Legal Papers at Their $2 Million LA Home as She Fights to Sell Off Pad

Ariana wasted no time serving Tom.

By:

Jan. 11 2024, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix hired a process server to serve her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval legal paperwork outside the Los Angeles home they share — as the fight over their pad heats up.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the server showed up at Ariana and Tom's home in Valley Village, California on January 9.

Tom has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

The process server waited around until he saw Tom. He then approached the reality star and handed him the lawsuit documents.

As a result, Tom will have to respond to Ariana's lawsuit in court within the next couple of weeks.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on January 5, Ariana filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court.

She asked the court to approve a "partition by sale" which means she wants the judge to order the property to be sold and the proceeds divided between the parties.

The exes in happier times.

Ariana asked the court to not allow for a "division in kind" which means one of them would be allowed to keep ownership while the other would sell their ownership to a third party. She requested they both be ordered to sell their interest in the pad at the same time.

Tom has yet to respond to the lawsuit in court.

Tom and Ariana purchased the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,453 sq. ft. pad in 2019. The duo lived in the home for years before their relationship exploded after Ariana learned Tom had hooked up with their friend Raquel Leviss.

Raquel Leviss

Ever since the breakup, the two have remained living together on the property. The home market cooled off in the past year which caused even more problems for the exes.

In the past year, Ariana has been featured in countless magazines, appeared on Dancing with the Stars, released a new book, and snagged several lucrative endorsement deals.

The three hanging out before the shocking affair was revealed.

Tom has been busy touring with his band and appearing on Fox's reality show Special Forces.

Sources said the tension between the two will play out in the new season of Vanderpump Rules which will premiere later this month.

