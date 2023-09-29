Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Tom Sandoval
Exclusive

'Isn't True': Tom Sandoval Wasn't Bribed to Film 'Vanderpump' Scenes Post-Scandoval With 'Winter House' Promise

tom sandoval pp
Source: MEGA

Sandoval claimed Bravo dangled Winter House over his head.

By:

Sep. 28 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bravo didn't dangle Winter House over Tom Sandoval's head to get him to film scenes for Vanderpump Rules post-Scandoval. Sources with direct knowledge of the situation denied the accusations Sandoval made in the first episode of his podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, telling RadarOnline.com that production didn't bribe him with an appearance on Winter House so he'd film with Lisa Vanderpump and Scheana Shay after being exposed for cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

Article continues below advertisement

Sandoval caused a scene when he announced his shot at a comeback tour with his own podcast after being named the most hated man in the Bravosphere when his girlfriend of nine years (Madix) discovered he had been two-timing her for more than seven months with one of her best friends (Leviss).

Sandoval alleged that Bravo insinuated he wouldn't be able to film Winter House unless he filmed with Scheana and Lisa after Scandoval.

vanderpump rules ariana madix last photos tom sandoval breakup raquel
Source: MEGA

The shocking affair news was exposed in March.

Article continues below advertisement

"They dangled that carrot in front of me, and so I film," he recalled on Thursday's podcast episode. The reality star-turned-cover band singer revealed, by that point, Leviss had already escaped to Arizona, where she later sought mental health treatment, and he was left in Los Angeles to fend for himself.

"I ended up filming with Scheana and Lisa, and then Winter House ended up being like, 'Well, no. There's no point in you going."

However, RadarOnline.com's insiders say that didn't happened.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Leviss hasn't talked to Sandoval in months, despite his very public birthday wishes to her earlier this month — which got him blocked from her Instagram.

Sandoval claimed his feelings were "really hurt" after his forbidden flame said that "she was alone in this."

MORE ON:
Tom Sandoval

"I cared and have always cared so deeply for her wellbeing throughout this whole situation," he charged. Sandoval also dropped a bombshell that he contemplated suicide during the affair drama. He credited his friends for saving his life.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
kristen doute in talks vanderpump rules return tom sandoval raquel affair
Source: BRAVO

Ariana and Raquel's friendship was cringeworthy to watch after the fact.

Both Sandoval and Leviss have apologized for their romance.

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," Leviss said during treatment.

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval regrets cheating ariana madix pump rules
Source: MEGA

Ariana's life post-Tom is pretty sweet.

As for Madix, she's killing it without Sandoval. Not only has she scored several brand deals, earned a spot on Dancing with the Stars, and has a hot new man by her side, but her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney already has fans in anticipation. RadarOnline.com was told earlier this week that plans to open Something About Her are "moving forward" despite speculation.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.