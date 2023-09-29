'Isn't True': Tom Sandoval Wasn't Bribed to Film 'Vanderpump' Scenes Post-Scandoval With 'Winter House' Promise

Sandoval caused a scene when he announced his shot at a comeback tour with his own podcast after being named the most hated man in the Bravosphere when his girlfriend of nine years (Madix) discovered he had been two-timing her for more than seven months with one of her best friends (Leviss).

Sandoval alleged that Bravo insinuated he wouldn't be able to film Winter House unless he filmed with Scheana and Lisa after Scandoval.