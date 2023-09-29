'Isn't True': Tom Sandoval Wasn't Bribed to Film 'Vanderpump' Scenes Post-Scandoval With 'Winter House' Promise
Bravo didn't dangle Winter House over Tom Sandoval's head to get him to film scenes for Vanderpump Rules post-Scandoval. Sources with direct knowledge of the situation denied the accusations Sandoval made in the first episode of his podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, telling RadarOnline.com that production didn't bribe him with an appearance on Winter House so he'd film with Lisa Vanderpump and Scheana Shay after being exposed for cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.
Sandoval caused a scene when he announced his shot at a comeback tour with his own podcast after being named the most hated man in the Bravosphere when his girlfriend of nine years (Madix) discovered he had been two-timing her for more than seven months with one of her best friends (Leviss).
Sandoval alleged that Bravo insinuated he wouldn't be able to film Winter House unless he filmed with Scheana and Lisa after Scandoval.
"They dangled that carrot in front of me, and so I film," he recalled on Thursday's podcast episode. The reality star-turned-cover band singer revealed, by that point, Leviss had already escaped to Arizona, where she later sought mental health treatment, and he was left in Los Angeles to fend for himself.
"I ended up filming with Scheana and Lisa, and then Winter House ended up being like, 'Well, no. There's no point in you going."
However, RadarOnline.com's insiders say that didn't happened.
As this outlet reported, Leviss hasn't talked to Sandoval in months, despite his very public birthday wishes to her earlier this month — which got him blocked from her Instagram.
Sandoval claimed his feelings were "really hurt" after his forbidden flame said that "she was alone in this."
- Ariana Madix Doesn't Believe Ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Broke Up: 'She's Still Sending Letters to My House'
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval CANCELS Press After Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss Cheating Drama
- Tom Sandoval ‘Could Be Fired’ After Blindsiding Bravo Producers With Howie Mandel Podcast Appearance: Report
"I cared and have always cared so deeply for her wellbeing throughout this whole situation," he charged. Sandoval also dropped a bombshell that he contemplated suicide during the affair drama. He credited his friends for saving his life.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Both Sandoval and Leviss have apologized for their romance.
"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," Leviss said during treatment.
"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."
As for Madix, she's killing it without Sandoval. Not only has she scored several brand deals, earned a spot on Dancing with the Stars, and has a hot new man by her side, but her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney already has fans in anticipation. RadarOnline.com was told earlier this week that plans to open Something About Her are "moving forward" despite speculation.