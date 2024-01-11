Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella, 19, Diagnosed With Brain Cancer: 'She is Going to Crush This'
Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 19, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, RadarOnline.com can report.
Strahan and his 19-year-old daughter announced the heartbreaking news on Thursday’s episode of Good Morning America.
“Today my daughter [Isabella Strahan] joined [Robin Roberts] and myself for an interview about the journey she has been going through on [GMA],” the NFL legend wrote via Instagram this week.
“I love you Isabella and I’m always by your side,” he added. “To all sending love, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”
The pair then appeared for the pre-recorded sit-down interview with Roberts where they revealed that Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma – a malignant brain tumor – following an MRI scan in October 2023.
According to Isabella, she does not want to “hide” her recent diagnosis after “two months of keeping it quiet, which has been difficult.”
She also revealed that she underwent brain surgery shortly after learning of the brain tumor in October before undergoing six weeks of radiation treatment. Isabella is set to begin chemotherapy next month in North Carolina.
“I’m feeling good, not too bad,” Strahan’s daughter said during her Good Morning America interview this week. “I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap but you just have to keep living every day through the whole thing.”
Isabella is also set to launch a YouTube series in partnership with Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center to document her experience and experience.
“With my platform, I hope to just kind of be a voice and be a person who people who maybe are going through something similar, going through chemotherapy or radiation, can look at and just hear and just watch, or find something interesting about their day,” she said on Thursday.
- Kelly Ripa Did NOT Ditch Robin Roberts' Wedding Over Feud With Former 'Live' Co-Host Michael Strahan: Source
- 'Good Morning America' Host Michael Strahan, 51, Ready To Pop The Question To 33-Year-Old Girlfriend Kayla, Sources Claim
- 'Sensible Human Beings Have a Heart': Michael Strahan LAYS Into Skip Bayless For 'Inhumane’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
“I’m just excited for that,” Isabella added.
Strahan, 52, also opened up about his daughter’s diagnosis and admitted that he “wasn’t sure” if Isabella was ready to share her story just three months after learning of the brain tumor.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“This is something that is so personal,” Strahan, who also co-hosts Good Morning America, said. “But her idea was: I want to share it and I want to help other people. And that goes into the spirit of who she’s always been.”
“You’re allowed to cry,” he added during one emotional segment of the heartbreaking interview. “I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle.”
“She is going to crush this,” Isabella’s father added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Strahan was absent from Good Morning America for three weeks back in October and November because of “personal family matters.” He returned on November 15.
Isabella is one of the former NFL star’s four children. Isabella’s twin sister, Sophia, goes to Duke University where Isabella will receive chemotherapy treatments next month.
Strahan also shares daughter Tanita, 32, and son Michael Strahan Jr., 29, with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. He shares Isabella and Sophia with his second wife, Jean Muggli.