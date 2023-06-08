Ariana Madix Hawking 'F--- Me in This Shirt' After Tom Sandoval's 'Vile' Reunion Comment

Ariana Madix is using her business sense to profit off the "vile" remark her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval made about their sex life during part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. The blonde bombshell is selling a t-shirt reading, "F--- me in this shirt," a play on words for the comment Sandoval spewed in the episode that aired on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The dark gray t-shirt shows Ariana pulling apart a gooey grilled cheese. The Something About Her sandwich store owner is selling her latest merchandise for a cool $34.99. Ariana debuted the shirt on her social media Thursday after the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanderpump Rules fans were up in arms when Sandoval commented on having sex with his girlfriend of 9 years (Ariana) behind his 7-month-mistress Raquel Leviss' back. When Andy Cohen asked Sandoval if he'd been intimate with anyone besides Raquel, Ariana interrupted to reveal they had sex during his secret affair with her best friend.

Instead of apologizing or staying silent, Sandoval fired back: “She kept her T-shirt on; it was really hot.” His remark shocked his Pump Rules castmates and the viewers at home. "Sandoval is a disgusting scumbag! What a poor excuse of a man. A dirty freaking worm with a mustache," one person responded. "Every time Sandoval strikes out at Ariana to defend himself, he only makes himself look worse. That t-shirt comment was so lowdown that even clueless Schwartz knew he crossed a line. And after Schwartz told him it’s terrible, he apologized to SCHWARTZ," shared another. "Sandoval’s mask slipped with that t shirt comment, what a vile human being," posted a third.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Ariana seemed to give the fans what they wanted because before she debuted the shirt, viewers took to Twitter to express their desire for the merch drop. “Of all the ways this cast has capitalized off on scandoval, if Ariana doesn’t instantly have ‘I f--- in this t shirt’ shirts made immediately then what was it all for!?” one user tweeted. “If Ariana comes out with a shirt that says ‘i f–k in this,’ i’m buying it," wrote another.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

As Radar reported, Ariana moved out of the home she shared with Sandoval last month after discovering his affair with Raquel two months before. Ariana and Sandoval had described themselves as "life partners;" however, the latter had been two-timing her with her best friend since August 2022. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Raquel revealed the real timeline of their relationship in her one-on-one with Andy, which aired last night. According to her, Sandoval didn't want anyone to know they had been continuing to sleep together after their first hookup after boys' night over the summer. Raquel dropped the bombshell that not only did they continue being intimate — but they had sex multiple times at Scheana Shay's wedding in Mexico (where she also kissed Tom Schwartz) and when Ariana was out of town for her grandmother's funeral.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Raquel is still in a mental health treatment facility after voluntarily checking in over one month ago. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told us. It's unclear if she will return to Vanderpump Rules next season.

Powered by RedCircle