Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ariana Madix

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Packs Up L.A. Home After Explosive Tom Sandoval Split: 'Ready to Dip Out'

ariana tom pp
Source: @arianamadix/instagram;bravo
By:

May 22 2023, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ariana Madix was spotted packing up her lavish Valley Village home that she shared with cheating ex Tom Sandoval as she sets out on the next chapter of her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The scorned Vanderpump Rules star, 37, was seen carrying boxes and various other items out to a U-Haul moving truck and other vehicles on Monday, May 22.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana tom bravo
Source: bravo

Aside from the photos obtained by TMZ, the reality star also took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 22, to seemingly confirm the move, playfully writing that she was "ready to dip out" from the property in a short clip that featured her smiling brightly for the camera.

The caption appeared to be not-so-subtle jab at her estranged ex, who frequently used the catch phrase.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana ig
Source: @arianamadix/instagram

Earlier this month, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Madix revealed she wanted to offload the home to a new buyer so that she could move on with her life post-Scandoval.

"My plan ... My plan is to sell that house – I want to move on. We do not interact on any level," she told Cohen. "I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible."

Article continues below advertisement
ariana
Source: bravo
MORE ON:
Ariana Madix

The drama began back in early March when news hit headlines that Madix and Sandoval called it quits after a nine-year relationship because the TomTom co-owner and costar Raquel Leviss' had been having a months-long affair.

Sandoval and Leviss immediately found themselves in hot water with fans and their fellow VPR costars who slammed the couple repeatedly for their hidden romance.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana tom
Source: mega

In April, Leviss' rep confirmed she had checked into a medical facility to work on her mental health.

Sandoval later spilled in an interview that their relationship had no "label" and they were taking a break, but in May, Radar learned the duo had officially broken up.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Leviss allegedly "dipped out" entirely, according to a source, after she realized "Sandoval is not the one for her."

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.