'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Packs Up L.A. Home After Explosive Tom Sandoval Split: 'Ready to Dip Out'
Ariana Madix was spotted packing up her lavish Valley Village home that she shared with cheating ex Tom Sandoval as she sets out on the next chapter of her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The scorned Vanderpump Rules star, 37, was seen carrying boxes and various other items out to a U-Haul moving truck and other vehicles on Monday, May 22.
Aside from the photos obtained by TMZ, the reality star also took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 22, to seemingly confirm the move, playfully writing that she was "ready to dip out" from the property in a short clip that featured her smiling brightly for the camera.
The caption appeared to be not-so-subtle jab at her estranged ex, who frequently used the catch phrase.
Earlier this month, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Madix revealed she wanted to offload the home to a new buyer so that she could move on with her life post-Scandoval.
"My plan ... My plan is to sell that house – I want to move on. We do not interact on any level," she told Cohen. "I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible."
The drama began back in early March when news hit headlines that Madix and Sandoval called it quits after a nine-year relationship because the TomTom co-owner and costar Raquel Leviss' had been having a months-long affair.
Sandoval and Leviss immediately found themselves in hot water with fans and their fellow VPR costars who slammed the couple repeatedly for their hidden romance.
In April, Leviss' rep confirmed she had checked into a medical facility to work on her mental health.
Sandoval later spilled in an interview that their relationship had no "label" and they were taking a break, but in May, Radar learned the duo had officially broken up.
Leviss allegedly "dipped out" entirely, according to a source, after she realized "Sandoval is not the one for her."