Ariana Madix Plans to Sell House She Shares With Ex-Boyfriend Tom Sandoval: 'I Want My Money Out of That House'

During her solo interview, Madix revealed her plans for the next chapter of her life, which began with moving out of the home she shared with Sandoval.

"What's the plan for your house with Tom and what's is the level of communication you're having right now?" Cohen asked the Bravo star.

"The plan ... My plan is to sell the house," Madix said bluntly. "I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible."

Madix added that she "wanted to move on."