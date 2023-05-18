Ariana Madix Plans to Sell House She Shares With Ex-Boyfriend Tom Sandoval: 'I Want My Money Out of That House'
Vanderpump Rules veteran Ariana Madix revealed she planned to sell the home she once shared with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and is ready to "move forward," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Following the explosive season 10 finale of the hit Bravo show, Madix appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen to break her silence on the cheating scandal between Sandoval and her ex-best friend, Rachel Leviss, that ended her nine-year relationship.
During her solo interview, Madix revealed her plans for the next chapter of her life, which began with moving out of the home she shared with Sandoval.
"What's the plan for your house with Tom and what's is the level of communication you're having right now?" Cohen asked the Bravo star.
"The plan ... My plan is to sell the house," Madix said bluntly. "I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible."
Madix added that she "wanted to move on."
As for the current communication between the former lovers? Madix confessed that "we do not interact on any level."
Madix appeared to be highly committed to her newfound boundaries — and avoiding interaction with her scandal-ridden ex at all costs —because the two still lived together.
After Madix revealed that the communication line between herself and Sandoval was cut for good, Cohen asked if they still lived together.
Madix confirmed that they were both still residing in the house, to which Cohen once again asked if she "was in contact at all" with Sandoval, given the close quarters.
"No, we have go-betweens," Madix said, as she explained that Tom's assistant would act as a point of contact for him.
When Cohen asked for Madix's opinion of the hours-old news that Sandoval and her former best friend already broke up, she laughed at the thought of it believing it.
Madix bluntly told Cohen that she "didn't buy it" and claimed that Leviss sent "letters" addressed to Sandoval to her home just four days prior.
Leviss was believed to be at a mental rehab facility, where she voluntarily checked in for "counseling" in April.