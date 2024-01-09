Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Blowing Off His Birthday Bash After Dionne Warrick and Martin Sheen Deny They Are Attending Despite PAC's Claims
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will NOT be attending the birthday party thrown by a PAC supporting his run for president — after several celebrities denied they were attending after the party organizers claimed they were locked in as guests, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The PAC, Fighting 4 One America, planned the event which promised a performance by Andrea Bocelli and listed the scheduled guests as Dionne Warwick, Martin Sheen, and Mike Tyson.
Her rep said, “Ms. Warwick has NO association or affiliation whatsoever with Senator Robert F. Kennedy Jr. She will not nor will [she ever] attend any events or fundraisers in connection with [RFK Jr.].”
Warwick wasn’t done. She took to Twitter adding, “This is absolutely ridiculous. If you’re going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool. I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there.”
Sheen had his West Wing co-stars deny the report on social media. Bradley Whitford wrote, “There’s a story going around saying that Martin Sheen is supporting @RobertKennedyJr for president. The story is incorrect. Martin asked us to post this on his behalf.”
He provided a quote from Sheen that read, “I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden and the democratic ticket in 2024.”
“The Indian Wells fundraiser is a PAC event,” a rep for RFK Jr’s campaign told Deadline at the time. “The campaign doesn’t have anything to do with organizing of this event. The campaign has no knowledge of who is attending and can’t confirm or deny anyone’s participation, either as entertainment or as a guest.”
A rep for Tyson told Page Six, “Mr. Tyson was invited to RFK’s bday celebration, which he cannot attend, not a fundraiser.”
On Monday, a rep for Kennedy Jr. told the outlet that the politician would not be attending the party put on by his PAC.
The rep said, “Mr. Kennedy will not be attending the PAC event in Indian Wells on Jan 22.”