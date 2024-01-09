Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Blowing Off His Birthday Bash After Dionne Warrick and Martin Sheen Deny They Are Attending Despite PAC's Claims

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will NOT be attending the birthday party thrown by a PAC supporting his run for president — after several celebrities denied they were attending after the party organizers claimed they were locked in as guests, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The PAC, Fighting 4 One America, planned the event which promised a performance by Andrea Bocelli and listed the scheduled guests as Dionne Warwick, Martin Sheen, and Mike Tyson.