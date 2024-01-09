Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei Joins Katt Williams on Tour After Comedian Dissed Her Famous Former Husband
Kevin Hart's ex is serving a dish of betrayal. His former wife, Torrei Hart, is headed on tour with the comedian's latest archenemy Katt Williams, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The move comes just days after Williams slammed her ex-husband's career and compared his success to a plant.
Torrei took to social media on Monday to announce the news. She also added salt to the wound by posting a photo of her hugging up on Williams while including a clip from his viral interview with Shannon Sharpe on his podcast Club Shay Shay, where he unloaded on Kevin and several other comedians.
Revealing they're taking the stage in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Florida cities of Orlando and Tampa, Torrei encouraged her followers to "come see me live with my good friend @kattwilliams on the Dark Matters tour."
She also teased that "more dates" were coming soon.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Williams went on Sharpe's podcast to "set the record straight," but he scorched his fellow comedians in the process. Besides accusing "potato head" Steve Harvey and "walrus" Cedric the Entertainer of conspiring with Rickey Smiley to sabotage his career, he also turned his sights on Torrei's former husband.
Kevin was married to Torrei from 2003 to 2011. They share two children: daughter Heaven, 18, and son Hendrix, 16.
“The reason I had to come is because you’ve made a safe place for the truth to be told,” Williams told Sharpe. “And I have watched all of these lowbrow comedians come here and disrespect you in your face and tell you straight-up lies.”
When addressing Kevin, the Lonely Street star said, “In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club. He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A., and in his first year in L.A., he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own film called Soul Plane that he was leading? No."
Williams continued, "We’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person. What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don’t understand the definitions of these words. He just did his documentary with Chris Rock, where he shows you that his whole upbringing in comedy was on the East Coast. So how, simultaneously, was he here in Los Angeles doing the same thing? It didn’t happen."
He also claimed that "every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk" and insinuated that the Night School actor was Tiffany Haddish's gatekeeper. Ironically, Haddish commented on Torrei's post and congratulated her.
As for Kevin, he responded by plugging his latest project and calling Williams "sad."
"Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film 'LIFT' which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says 'They Really Love You' ….I now know she’s talking about 'Katt' Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!" Kevin joked.