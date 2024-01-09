Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey 'in Talks' to Join 'Love & Hip Hop Houston' After Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion might have ditched her ex-best friend, but she won't get rid of Kelsey Nicole that easy! The Savage rapper's former friend is reportedly being eyed to join the Love & Hip Hop: Houston cast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelsey is allegedly "in talks" with producers — and ready to make her reality television debut.
As this outlet reported, Kelsey's friendship with Megan ended in July 2020 when Tory Lanez shot the rapper. She's allegedly being actively pursued for the franchise, with sources telling The Jasmine Brand that producers believe she'll make a great addition to the cast.
Kelsey was Megan's bestie — but all that changed on the night of the shooting.
Her stardom goes way beyond her friendship with the WAP rapper. Kelsey is a Texas native who shares a son with 1501 Certified Entertainment executive Darien 'Dboy’ Smith. Her father was the late Emmitt Harris, known by his Houston rap name 50 PAK. As of this post, it's unclear if Kelsey has signed on the dotted line.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Megan's rep for comment.
Smith also represents upcoming rapper Erica Banks, who joined the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast for Season 11.
RadarOnline.com told you — Kelsey took the stand in Lanez's criminal trial about the shooting and contradicted her initial statements to police.
Prosecutors were forced to remind Kelsey that she was granted a specific type of immunity and could still be charged with perjury. Megan also took the stand, revealing that she wished she would have died in the shooting.
“I can't even be happy. I can't hold conversations with people for a long time. I don't feel like I want to be on this earth. I wish he would have just shot and killed me, if I knew I would have to go through this torture," she said.
“I felt shocked. I felt hurt. I wasn't sure if this was really happening. I looked at my feet, I saw the blood and I fell to the ground,” Megan said as she described being shot while saying that Lanez screamed out "Dance, b----" as he fired.
Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2022 for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in connection to the shooting. He was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, in September 2023. The facility also houses That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson.