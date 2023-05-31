Megan Thee Stallion Demands Ex-friend Kelsey Harris Turn Over Communications With Tory Lanez, Sit for Deposition in Rapper's War With Ex-label
Megan Thee Stallion wants to grill her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris during a videotaped deposition as part of her battle with her ex-record label, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Megan [real name: Megan Pete] has demanded permission moves to depose Kelsey before her trial with 1501 Certified Entertainment and Carl Crawford begins.
The trial is scheduled to start on August 7. Megan believes Kelsey has information relevant to the case. She has demanded her former friend turn over all communications she had with Carl and Tory Lanez that referenced her. In addition, she wants to question her about whether 1501 and Carl approved of Kelsey's rap diss song Bussin Back.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, the rapper also wants Kelsey’s boyfriend/1501 executive Darien Smith to sit for his own deposition.
In her motion, Megan said the deposition of “Darien Smith” is highly relevant to her claim against 1501 and Crawford “failed her as a record label and refused to promote her music.”
Megan said she seeks to take Darien’s deposition “to uncover information related to 1501’s campaign to disparage” her.
“For example, 1501 has maliciously collaborated with the likes of Tory Lanez—the man convicted of shooting [Megan]—and others to disparage [Megan]. Smith, an executive for 1501, is married to Kelsey Harris, the female rapper who released a song on or about November 25, 2022, titled “Bussin Back,” where she raps “Way [Pete] did 1501, should’ve knew I couldn’t trust her” and “if I was the one with the gun you woulda heard about a murder” the motion read.
Megan said she believes 1501 approved and endorsed of this attack from Kelsey. “As a senior executive of 1501 and husband to Kelsey Harris, Smith undeniably has information related to 1501’s crusade to publicly belittle [Megan],” the motion read.
1501 and Crawford have yet to respond. The judge presiding over the case has yet to rule on the matter.
As we previously reported, Kelsey was involved in Megan’s drama with Tory Lanez. She initially backed Megan after the rapper accused Tory of shooting her after a 2020 house party. On the stand, during Tory’s criminal trial, Kelsey seemed to support Tory.
Megan and Kelsey cut ties after the ordeal.