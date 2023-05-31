Megan Thee Stallion Demands Ex-friend Kelsey Harris Turn Over Communications With Tory Lanez, Sit for Deposition in Rapper's War With Ex-label

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Megan [real name: Megan Pete] has demanded permission moves to depose Kelsey before her trial with 1501 Certified Entertainment and Carl Crawford begins.

Megan Thee Stallion wants to grill her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris during a videotaped deposition as part of her battle with her ex-record label, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The trial is scheduled to start on August 7. Megan believes Kelsey has information relevant to the case. She has demanded her former friend turn over all communications she had with Carl and Tory Lanez that referenced her. In addition, she wants to question her about whether 1501 and Carl approved of Kelsey's rap diss song Bussin Back.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, the rapper also wants Kelsey’s boyfriend/1501 executive Darien Smith to sit for his own deposition.

In her motion, Megan said the deposition of “Darien Smith” is highly relevant to her claim against 1501 and Crawford “failed her as a record label and refused to promote her music.”