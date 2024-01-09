'This is a Sad Situation': Lauren Boebert Denies Punching Ex-husband in Face at Colorado Restaurant

GOP House Rep. Lauren Boebert denied punching her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, in the face at a Colorado restaurant over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Boebert and her ex engaged in an alleged physical altercation at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado on Saturday night, the congresswoman released a statement denying Jayson’s accusations.