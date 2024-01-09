'This is a Sad Situation': Lauren Boebert Denies Punching Ex-husband in Face at Colorado Restaurant
GOP House Rep. Lauren Boebert denied punching her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, in the face at a Colorado restaurant over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Boebert and her ex engaged in an alleged physical altercation at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado on Saturday night, the congresswoman released a statement denying Jayson’s accusations.
“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” Boebert said in a statement on Monday.
“I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested,” she continued. “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Colorado police opened an investigation into Boebert over the weekend after her ex-husband claimed that he was a “victim of domestic violence.”
American Muckrakers, an anti-Lauren Boebert super PAC and watchdog group, first broke the news on X on Saturday night.
"Breaking and sad news out of Silt, CO," the group wrote. "[Lauren Boebert] punched her ex-husband Jayson in the nose 2 times and then continued to beat him up. Then she called the cops on him.”
“As much as I despise her, it's just sad for the boys,” the group continued. “Jayson has a witness. More to come."
Although no arrests were made once Silt police arrived at the scene, a police department source confirmed that an “active investigation” was underway in connection to the alleged incident and Jayson’s domestic violence accusations.
Jayson Boebert plans to ask Colorado police to end their investigation into the alleged incident and his ex-wife.
“I don’t want nothing to happen,” he said on Sunday. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”
The alleged incident at the Miner’s Claim restaurant on Saturday night came shortly after Boebert announced her plans to leave Colorado’s 3rd District and instead run for election in the state’s 4th District in November.
Boebert cited a “pretty difficult year” and “personal mistakes” for her decision to ditch her original district in favor of Colorado’s 4th District.
“Today, I’m announcing my candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination to represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives,” she said in December.
“It’s the right move for me personally and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” she continued. “This is the right move for Colorado, for us.”
“Personally, this announcement is a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family,” Boebert added last month. “I cannot put into words how grateful I am for everyone who has steadfastly stood alongside me in the 3rd District and across America.”
The alleged incident at the Silt, Colorado restaurant on Saturday night also came months after Boebert faced backlash after she and her Democrat date were booted from a showing of Beetlejuice: The Musical in Denver in September.