Lauren Boebert's Decision to Move Caused Tension With Ex-Husband Before Cops Were Called Over Restaurant Fight: Sources
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert decided to move to another district in Colorado to increase her chances of re-election – but the decision has caused tension with her ex-husband, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The MAGA-loving Boebert shocked political pundits when she announced plans to re-locate from the 3rd Congressional District in western Colorado to the state’s 4th which covers an area east of Denver about 200 miles away from her four children’s hometown.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that while the embattled firebrand will be moving, her ex and their children will be staying put where they are.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, Jayson called the police after the couple got into an alleged tussle inside a restaurant, where they went to resolve an earlier dispute that went down at his home when she went to pick up one of her boys.
A source told RadarOnline.com that the boys are staying with their father.
“How could that possibly make any sense for the boys to move with her to the 4th District,” a source told RadarOnline.com about the boys, ages 11 to 18.
“They have only averaged about four days a month that they have seen their mom in the last three years,” the source added. “I do hope one day she spends more time with them. The boys love her very much, but I just don’t see the boys moving to the 4th as a wise decision given the fact, that she wouldn’t be around much with Congress being in session and her district work.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 37-year-old finalized her divorce with longtime hubby Jayson, who refused to participate in the proceedings up until he agreed to sign court documents to finalize the marriage in October.
Since the divorce, sources tell us the children have remained with their father in Silt, Colorado.
Jayson, 42, later admitted in a Facebook post that he was responsible for the failed marriage while defending the two-term Republican wife after she was booted from Beetlejuice musical performance in Denver where surveillance footage caught her vaping and allegedly groping her date.
After the theater debacle, Boebert political future seemed uncertain prompting her to decide to drop out of the race against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who amassed a $8.6 million war chest thanks to some Hollywood celebs.
“When you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat. When you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress,” Boebert griped.
Records showed Streisand donated $1,000 while the Deadpool stud contributed $1,500, according to USA Today. Boebert decided to run for the seat in the 4th Congressional district after Republican Rep. Ken Buck announced he would not seek re-election.
Boebert recently told the Durango Herald she was seeking a “fresh start” in her personal life.
“It just makes the most sense that they remain in Silt,” the source told RadarOnline.com. “If the boys want to move, they can but it’s not a decision they would make. The boys are grateful and proud of their mother. I am sure they will support her in any decision.”