Maren Morris' Massive 6-Figure Monthly Income Revealed as Singer Agrees to Pay Ex-Husband Child Support in Divorce Deal
Singer Maren Morris' massive monthly income was revealed as part of her divorce settlement with ex-husband Ryan Hurd.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morris agreed to pay Hurd child support for their 3-year-old son Hayes Andrew Hurd.
As we first reported, last week, Morris and Hurd submitted the agreement they worked out with the court.
Per their deal, the couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their son. In addition, each parent will be allowed two telephone or FaceTime calls per week with the child when the child is in the possession of the other parent.
Further, the exes agreed to be courteous, polite and respectful towards the other parent at all times.
The two acknowledged that both the mother and father may travel with their work. “The parties will work together to accommodate each party’s travel schedule,” the deal read.
Morris agreed to pay $2,100 per month in child support based on her monthly income of $210k. The agreement said Hurd pulls in around $41k per month in income.
The parties agreed Morris did not owe retroactive support.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maren filed for divorce after 5 years of marriage in October 2023.
In her filing, Morris listed the date of marriage as March 24, 2018, and the date of separation as the “date of filing.”
Morris cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for filing for divorce. She asked that the prenupital agreement they signed before walking down the aisle be enforced.
“[Morris] would state that during the marriage the parties have accumulated certain assets and certain debts and that prior to the marriage, the parties entered into a prenuptial agreement and after the marriage entered into a First Amendment to Prenuptial Agreement,” Morris’ petition read.
Morris' petition said she was on board with sharing custody with her ex.
The divorce deal recently submitted by the couple said they divided up their property and assets per the terms of the prenup.
The prenup also covered Morris' intellectual property including ownership in her music catalog and royalties.
Neither party will have to pay spousal support in the agreement.
Hurd did not file an official response to the divorce. Tennessee requires all divorcing parties with children to wait three months days before the divorce can be finalized.
Morris and Hurd submitted their settlement three days after the 90-day deadline.