Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa Two Years After News of Couple's Split

lisa bonet files divorce jason momoa two years split
Source: MEGA

Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa this week.

By:

Jan. 8 2024, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Aquaman star Jason Momoa this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come after the pair announced their split two years ago, Bonet reportedly filed for divorce from the actor on Monday in Los Angeles.

Also surprising was the fact that Bonet, 56, reportedly listed her and Momoa’s separation as October 7, 2020 – meaning the pair were separated for approximately three years and three months before the divorce filing this week.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Momoa and Bonet publicly announced their split two years ago on January 12, 2022 via a joint statement published to Instagram.

lisa bonet files divorce jason momoa two years split
Source: MEGA

Bonet, 56, reportedly listed her and Momoa’s separation as October 7, 2020.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…a revolution is unfolding~ and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote at the time. “And so~ we share our family news~ that we are parting ways in marriage.”

"We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy~ but so that~ as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty,” Momoa, 44, and Bonet continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

“We free each other~ to be who we are learning to become…our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children,” they concluded. “Teaching our children what’s possible~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail. J & L.”

lisa bonet files divorce jason momoa two years split
Source: MEGA

It was revealed that Momoa had been living the single life for some time before the couple publicly announced their split in January 2022.

According to sources close to the former couple, Bonet sought more time with her Justice League hubby before the pair decided to throw in the towel on their nearly 17-year relationship.

"A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can,” one insider said shortly after Bonet and Momoa first announced their split.

lisa bonet files divorce jason momoa two years split
Source: MEGA

Momoa and Bonet publicly announced their split two years ago on January 12, 2022 via a joint statement published to Instagram.

"For some people, it might strengthen their marriage,” the source continued at the time. “For Lisa and Jason's marriage, being apart has been a disaster.”

"[Momoa and Bonet] were amazing for years, until they no longer were,” another insider spilled two years ago. “They have grown apart because of different focuses."

While Momoa and Bonet first started dating in 2005, the pair did not tie the knot until 2017. They remained together for three years before their marriage apparently started to deteriorate.

lisa bonet files divorce jason momoa two years split
Source: MEGA

While Momoa and Bonet first started dating in 2005, the pair did not tie the knot until 2017.

Momoa was later linked to Mexican actress and model Eiza González, although that relationship reportedly ended just a few months after it first started.

“They're just very different people," one source said in June 2022. "They are in different life stages."

