Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa Two Years After News of Couple's Split

It was later revealed that Momoa had been living the single life for some time before the couple publicly announced their split in January 2022.

According to sources close to the former couple, Bonet sought more time with her Justice League hubby before the pair decided to throw in the towel on their nearly 17-year relationship.

"A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can,” one insider said shortly after Bonet and Momoa first announced their split.