Lindsay Shiver, Beauty Queen Accused of Attempting to Hire a Hitman, Whines About 'Limited' Access to Financial Records in Divorce By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 8 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Lindsay Shiver, the ex-beauty queen accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Robert, complained she was unable to prepare for the upcoming trial. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lindsay and her legal team asked for additional time to conduct discovery and obtain documents from Robert.

The deadline to obtain documents was November but Lindsay said her being detained in the Bahamas hindered the process. Lindsay said the information requested “is squarely relevant to and pivotal to the fair resolution of this matter. The case has a strong chance of settling once all financial and other information is disclosed among the parties.”

Her lawyer said she was unable to “advise” Lindsay without “the requested information.” Lindsay claimed she would be prejudiced in the division of property in the divorce is she was not allowed to see the requested information.

“The parties have been married since 2010, and they have accumulated substantial assets during their long marriage. [Robert] has kept and maintained all the parties’ financial records throughout the marriage, and [Lindsay’s] access to them has been extremely limited,” Lindsay’s motion claimed. “[Lindsay] needs a full disclosure of this information to ensure a fair division of martial property.” A judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Robert filed for divorce from Lindsay on April 5, 2023, on the grounds of "adulterous conduct." Lindsay claimed Robert had been physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage.

A couple of months later, Lindsay was arrested in the Bahamas after authorities claimed she tried to hire a man to kill Robert. Law enforcement accused Lindsay of working with her boyfriend Terrance Bethel and another man named Faron Newbold. Lindsay was released on a $100k bond but ordered to remain in the Bahamas. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. Last month, the judge granted a motion brought by Lindsay asking for permission to return to the States until her trial starts.

Lindsay claimed she desperately wanted to see her children. The judge said Lindsay could travel to her parents’ home in Alabama. The decision was made despite Robet's claim he was concerned for his safety if Lindsay was allowed to come back.

After her return, Lindsay filed court documents asking that Robert be found in contempt. She claimed he had initially agreed to allow her to see their children with her parents being supervisors. However, she said after she returned home, he reneged on the deal and failed to allow her time with their kids. We're told his family had concerns about her mental state and being around the children. A judge had yet to rule.