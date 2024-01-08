How The BlackRock ETF Could Be Bad News For Bitcoin

Of the many things that the crypto world has to be excited about in 2024, the potential BlackRock ETF is perhaps at the top of the list. The industry has been pursuing an ETF for years and multiple companies have been denied thus far.

BlackRock looks to be in the final stages of its application and many think it will be a shoo-in for approval. With this could come several benefits for those who use crypto and could even trigger a bull run that will introduce a new all-time price high for Bitcoin.

But according to Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX, this ETF could also bring some negative consequences that, if unchecked, could destroy Bitcoin altogether.