FBI Arrests Three January 6 Suspects at Florida Ranch on Third Anniversary of Attack on U.S. Capitol
The FBI arrested three January 6 suspects at a ranch in Groveland, Florida, on the third anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Suspects Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 24, and his sister Olivia Michele Pollock, 33, as well as Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III, 27, were all taken into custody on Saturday. They are expected to be arraigned on Monday.
According to the 53-page indictment, both Jackson and Hutchinson were seen on video repeatedly assaulting Capitol Police officers.
Shortly after January 6, 2020, Jackson, who was seen dressed in head-to-toe tactical gear in footage, went into hiding. The FBI released a "wanted" poster for him in 2021, in which warned the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous. A $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
Olivia and Hutchinson were arrested in June 2021 and were released on bail. In March 2023, just before they were set to go on trial in Washington D.C., the pair removed their ankle monitoring devices and fled.
In addition to video footage capturing the men punching officers, they are additionally accused of grabbing officers' riot shields and using the edge of one to strike an officer in the neck or face.
"Jonathan Pollock grappled with another officer and swung his arm to strike the officer while another rioter simultaneously swung at the officer with a flagpole," the FBI release stated.
"Hutchinson kicked the line of police officers, and Jonathan Pollock seized a riot shield, which he thrust into an officer's throat and face before thrusting the shield towards another officer."
Olivia, who like her brother was also dressed in tactical apparel at the Capitol, is accused of attempted to steal an officer's baton. She was charged with attempting to grab the baton, punching and elbowing an officer.
All three were charged with violent entry to the Capitol and assaulting Capitol Police, among other felony charges.
While the agency did not provide details on the individual arrests or what led agents to the Florida ranch, the FBI announced all three suspects were expected to be in federal court on Monday in Ocala, Florida, for their arraignments.
The arrests marked the end of an ongoing search for Pollock, which FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent Charge Sanjay Virmani noted in a 2022 release.
"We've been trying to locate Mr. Pollock since last summer," Virmani said. "The allegations against him aren't going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is patient but determined to bring to justice those responsible for the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th."
The Pollock family owns Rapture Guns & Knives in Lakeland, Florida, where Hutchinson was previously employed.