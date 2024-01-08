FBI Arrests Three January 6 Suspects at Florida Ranch on Third Anniversary of Attack on U.S. Capitol

According to the 53-page indictment, both Jackson and Hutchinson were seen on video repeatedly assaulting Capitol Police officers.

Shortly after January 6, 2020, Jackson, who was seen dressed in head-to-toe tactical gear in footage, went into hiding. The FBI released a "wanted" poster for him in 2021, in which warned the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous. A $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Olivia and Hutchinson were arrested in June 2021 and were released on bail. In March 2023, just before they were set to go on trial in Washington D.C., the pair removed their ankle monitoring devices and fled.