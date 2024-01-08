Epstein Accuser Claims Late Billionaire Had Tapes of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew Engaging in Illicit Behavior: Report
More than 300 new pages of information connecting Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein were released this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the first caches of Epstein documents were unsealed last week, 17 fresh files totaling 327 pages were released on Monday afternoon.
According to the New York Post, the more than 300 pages unsealed on Monday included emails from 2016 between one of Epstein’s accusers and another alleged victim of the late billionaire-turned-convicted sex offender.
The Epstein accuser, since identified as Sarah Ransome, wrote in 2016 that Trump had “sexual relations” on “regular occasions” with one of her friends at Epstein’s New York home.
Even more shocking was Ransome’s claim that Epstein possessed tapes of Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson allegedly having sex with the unnamed female at different times.
“She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald,” Ransome wrote in 2016. “Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples.’”
“I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffrey’s NY mansion on regular occasions,” Ransome added at the time.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the hundreds of Epstein files being unsealed this month stem from a civil defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.
Ransome’s emails were ultimately disclosed to the court in 2016 after Maxwell’s lawyers pushed for the exchanges to be presented as evidence.
“The deposition transcript standing alone leaves an incomplete and, thus, false impression of Ms. Ransome and her outrageous claims,” Maxwell’s lawyers wrote at the time.
“This court should not allow its power to enter and modify a protective order to be manipulated so as to authorize selective disclosure of de-contextualized materials,” Maxwell’s team continued. “If the Ransome deposition is made public, the Emails must also be as well.”
Ransome went on to claim that she herself had copies of the tapes that showed Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Branson allegedly having sex with her unidentified friend.
It is unclear how old the alleged female was when the rumored sex tapes between her, Trump, Clinton, Andrew, and Branson were filmed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the bombshell files released on Monday came days after Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, expressed doubt about the existence of such blackmail sex tapes.
The late pedophile’s brother said he “never really believed” such tapes existed because Jeffrey Epstein never “needed to make money by extortion.”
"This is just an opinion — I never really believed they existed," he told the Post after the first documents were unsealed last week.
"Jeffrey was buying islands in the Virgin Islands,” he continued. “He had his own private 727. Do you think he needed to make money by extortion?"