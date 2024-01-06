Third Batch of Jeffery Epstein Files Released, Reveals $200 Payments for Each Woman Brought to Him

A third batch of previously sealed files related to Jeffrey Epstein were released Friday afternoon. The latest claim he would pay $200 for each young woman that was brought to him as part of the exploitation scheme, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The latest batch of court documents to be unsealed follows the release of flight logs from Epstein's private jet, the Lolita Express, which he used to fly young women and high-profile friends to his private Caribbean island, Little St. James.