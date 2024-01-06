Your tip
Third Batch of Jeffery Epstein Files Released, Reveals $200 Payments for Each Woman Brought to Him

prince andrew police new allegations jeffrey epstein document drop
A third batch of unsealed Epstein files were released on Friday.

Jan. 5 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

A third batch of previously sealed files related to Jeffrey Epstein were released Friday afternoon. The latest claim he would pay $200 for each young woman that was brought to him as part of the exploitation scheme, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The latest batch of court documents to be unsealed follows the release of flight logs from Epstein's private jet, the Lolita Express, which he used to fly young women and high-profile friends to his private Caribbean island, Little St. James.

rfk jr grilled alleged jeffrey epstein links document release
Flight logs of Epstein's jet, Lolita Express, were unsealed this week.

A disturbing claim included in the latest unsealed documents came from Tony Figueroa, who became involved in Epstein's scheme because he was dating one of his victims, Virginia Guiffre, at the time. Figueroa detailed the procurement of underage girls in a 2016 deposition.

"He handed me $200 for every girl that I walked in that door, whether they did stuff with him or not," Figueroa said.

He also claimed Epstein called him directly to ask about "getting more girls."

hollywood crisis manager offices burglarized epstein
Figueroa testified that Epstein paid $200 for each girl and young woman that was brought to him.

"He was just asking me if I had any other girls that wanted to come work," Figueroa testified.

"Pretty much I would get friends that I went to school with, and I would take them over there and introduce them, and then I would just leave," Figueroa continued, noting that this went on for about six months.

Figueroa also revealed that Guiffre and Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, would go to nightclubs together to scout young women.

key witness in ghislaine maxwell trial dies of accidental overdose
Figueroa said Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Guiffre would scout young women at nightclubs.

The Epstein files were ordered to be released by Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska in December 2023. The documents were part of a since-settled civil suit brought by Guiffre against Maxwell, who is currently in prison.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for her role in assisting Epstein.

prince andrew police new allegations jeffrey epstein document drop
Prince Andrew was reported to British police after new sexual assault allegations were revealed in the files.

The highly-anticipated release of over 1,000 documents related to Epstein has brought additional pressure on high-profile individuals associated with Epstein, who died in 2019 by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

Disgraced Prince Andrew, who was named over 70 times in the documents, was reported to British police by an anti-monarchy advocacy group following new allegations of sexual assault in the files.

"We’ve just reported Andrew to the police," the group announced on X, formerly Twitter. "With the release of the Epstein court documents, new details of sexual assault and rape allegations against Andrew have been revealed. It’s time for the Met police to act."

