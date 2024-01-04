Fox News Star Steve Doocy Ties Donald Trump to Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Docs: 'They Went to Visit Him at the Casino'
Fox News star Steve Doocy recently connected Donald Trump to the treasure trove of Jeffrey Epstein documents released this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after 40 files and nearly 1,000 documents connected to Epstein were released on Wednesday night, the Fox & Friends host tied the embattled ex-president to the bombshell list.
According to Doocy, one Epstein accuser claimed that she was flying on the billionaire financier’s infamous “Lolita Express” private jet when Epstein made an impromptu visit to a casino in Atlantic City.
“But she wasn’t sure which casino it was,” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt noted.
“They didn’t know that,” Doocy admitted. “But they did know it was Trump.”
Doocy also cited a recent interview that Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, gave to the New York Post regarding his late brother, Trump, Bill Clinton, and the 2016 presidential election.
“If I said what I know about both candidates running in 2016, meaning Hillary [Clinton] and Donald Trump, they’d have to cancel the election,” Epstein reportedly told his brother eight years ago.
“He did not elaborate what that meant,” Doocy acknowledged.
It should be noted that Trump’s name did not directly appear in any of the Epstein documents released so far. The embattled ex-president was also not accused of any wrongdoing in connection to the case from which the newly released documents stemmed.
Still, Trump once touted his friendship with Epstein during an interview roughly 20 years ago.
“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump said in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with.”
“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” he continued at the time. “No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several prominent individuals were named in the nearly 1,000 Epstein documents released on Wednesday.
The docs stemmed from a civil lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre Roberts against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.
Although Roberts and Maxwell settled the civil matter outside of court in 2017, the documents from the case remained sealed until Judge Loretta Preska ordered the files to be released last month.
Prince Andrew, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz, Michael Jackson, and magician David Copperfield were just some of the high-profile individuals to be named in the bombshell document drop this week.
One of Epstein’s alleged victims claimed that the billionaire once told her that Bill Clinton “likes them young,” while another suspected victim alleged that she was forced to participate in group sex with Prince Andrew.
Additional documents from the 2015 lawsuit between Roberts and Maxwell are expected to be released over the course of the coming days and weeks.