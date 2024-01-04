Home > Gossip > Katt Williams 'Makes Me Sad': Rickey Smiley Accuses Katt Williams of Hurting His Family With Blistering Takedown on Shannon Sharpe's Podcast Source: MEGA Katt didn't hold back his feelings during his recent sit-down with Shannon Sharpe. By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 4 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Comedian Rickey Smiley accused Katt Williams of hurting him and his family with his recent remarks — but he refused to launch a counterattack. On Wednesday, Shannon Sharpe released a new episode of his podcast Club Shay Shay which featured guest Katt.

Katt Williams fried Rickey Smiley and Tyler Perry 😂 pic.twitter.com/pmVlNXFAco — DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) January 3, 2024

Katt didn’t hold back during the sit-down and called out several big comedians including Rickey, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, and Cedric the Entertainer. During the chat, Katt accused Steve and Cedric of stealing jokes from other comedians including him.

In addition, he took issue with comments Rickey made on Shannon’s show during a past episode. Rickey and Katt both starred in Friday After Next, the third film in the Ice Cube-lead Friday franchise. Rickey played a troubled Santa Claus while Katt played a pimp named Money Mike.

Rickey claimed he was originally supposed to play Katt’s role during his chat with Shannon. Katt said, “Rickey Smiley knows this and I don’t know why he would lose a child and come on the air and start lying. That’s why people believe in rituals right there. Why would he lie? I don’t know why liars lie. But, I can tell you this we auditioned in Los Angeles. I was audition no. 201. 200 Black comedians auditioned for the role of ‘Money Mike’ with me. You’re saying all 201 of us was auditioning and you had already had the role and had shot the role in four days?”

Katt added, “The truth of the matter is the ‘Money Mike’ in the original script had got ra--- in the bathroom and that’s what Rickey Smiley was okay with.” Later, Katt claimed he had such a bad experience with Rickey on the set he had his team write it into his contract that if he ever worked with Rickety again, Rickey would have to wear a dress.

Katt told Shannon, “Now, what was Rickey Smiley’s next movie? Was it First Sunday? Did he wear a dress in it? You bet he did – it’s in my contract.” When asked why he did that, Katt told Shannon, “That’s where he’s a believable actor. He and Tyler Perry can’t play a man to save they life. They play good women. I believe that the best actor should be in the best role.”

This morning, Rickey responded to Katt’s interview. He said, “I had no reason to lie about that” in regard to the Friday After Next claims. Regardless, Rickey said Katt ended up being better for the role of Money Mike. He said, “They added that whole pimp twist to that character, which was actually a better decision and made it funnier. There was no way in the hell I could have executed that role like that and I’m glad that they made that decision.

Rickey said he dressed as a woman in the film First Sunday, Rickey said it was “for the sake of funny.” He added, “That has nothing to do with my manhood being lessened for trying to play a role and trying to put food on the table for my family.”

Rickey said he was “disappointed” he had to discuss Katt’s remarks. The radio hoist added that his kids were affected by Katt’s words.

He said, “It makes me sad the way that made my kids feel. I’m not trying to say any of this for sympathy, I’m just saying I’m dealing with stuff.” Rickey lost hi 32-year-old son Brandon in 2023.