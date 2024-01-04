CNN Host Jake Tapper Calls Out ‘Nitwit’ Aaron Rodgers for ‘Wildly Irresponsible’ Epstein Accusations Against Jimmy Kimmel
CNN star Jake Tapper attacked NFL star Aaron Rodgers for making false accusations that Jimmy Kimmel had potential ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
On Wednesday, Tapper trashed Rodgers during a segment on his show. He called out the football star for comments he made on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week.
As we previously reported, ahead of evidence being released in a civil lawsuit over Jeffrey Epstein, Rodgers said, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, “who are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”
Tapper said the accusations were “false, defamatory, wildly irresponsible and not funny.”
“This is child sex trafficking we’re talking about!” Tapper added. “That’s not funny!”
Tapper pointed out Disney owns ABC and ESPN, Kimmel’s talk show runs on ABC while McAfee works for ESPN.
The CNN host asked, “What obligation does ESPN have to shut down this type of speculation?”
“Why is Disney even allowing this to happen?” Tapper continued.
For his part, Kimmel responded to Rodgers in a fiery tweet that accused the NFL star of putting the late-night talk show host’s family in danger.
“Dear A------: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court,” he wrote.
McAfee, who hosts the show Rodgers commented on, quickly made a public apology to Kimmel. He said, “We’re gonna have to hear from Aaron on that — meant to be a s--- talk joke that can then become something that is obviously a very serious allegation, that then leads to a massive overnight story.”
“We obviously don’t like the fact that we’re associated with anything negative ever,” McAfee added. “We like our show to be an uplifting, a happy one, a fun one; but it’s because we talk s--- and try to make light of everything. Some things, obviously, people get very p----- off about, especially when they’re that serious allegation. So, we apologize for being a part of it.”
Rodgers has yet to comment.