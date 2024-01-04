Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Arnold Schwarzenegger
Exclusive

Arnold Schwarzenegger Blames ‘Careless’ Bicyclist in Car Crash Lawsuit, Denies Being Liable For Alleged Injuries

arnold schwarzenegger deines wrongdoing car crash lawsuit blames biker causing incident
Source: MEGA

Arnold is fighting back in court.

By:

Jan. 4 2024, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Arnold Schwarzenegger demanded a lawsuit that accused him of accidentality hitting a cyclist during an LA traffic accident be thrown out of court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Terminator star denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the civil suit brought by a woman named Joanne Flickinger.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger deines wrongdoing car crash lawsuit blames biker causing incident
Source: MEGA

In her suit, Flickinger claimed she on February 5, 2023, the actor was operating a motor vehicle on San Vicente Blvd. in Hollywood.

“The defendants negligence caused the defendants’ vehicle to strike [Flickinger], causing severe injuries to [Flickinger],” the suit read. Flickinger accused the actor of having “negligently managed, maintained, repaired, drove, and/or operated their vehicle as to proximately cause the collision and permanent injuries to [Flickinger].”

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger deines wrongdoing car crash lawsuit blames biker causing incident
Source: MEGA

Arnold denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

In her filing, she accused Schwarzenegger of driving “with excessive speed and failed to keep a proper lookout.”

Flickinger sued seeking unspecified damages for her alleged pain and suffering, medical bills and loss of earning capacity.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger deines wrongdoing car crash lawsuit blames biker causing incident
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Arnold Schwarzenegger

In his newly filed response, Schwarzenegger argued that, “[Flickinger] was so careless and negligent about the matters alleged in the Complaint so as to have contributed in some degree to the injuries, damages and/or losses alleged by [Flickinger] and therefore said carelessness and negligence completely bars or eliminates any recovery by [Flickinger].”

In addition, he said any alleged injuries she suffered were caused by third parties outside of his control.

Article continues below advertisement

He asked the court, “that in the event they are found liable to [Flickinger], said liability should be reduced by the percentage of fault attributable to [Flickinger], and all other parties, persons, firms, corporations, and entities; and that said liability for non-economic damages of these Defendants is several only, and not joint, so that these Defendants shall be responsible only for the amount of non-economic damages.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger deines wrongdoing car crash lawsuit blames biker causing incident
Source: MEGA

Arnold is facing two separate lawsuits over two separate car accidents.

Schwarzenegger demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out and he be awarded his court costs.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of Flickinger’s lawsuit, Schwarzenegger was sued by another woman named Cheryl Augustine over a January 2022 accident that she blamed on the actor.

In the suit, Schwarzenegger was accused of driving “wrongfully and recklessly” before he crashed into her.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. As we first reported, Arnold and his son recently settled a $1 million lawsuit over an alleged car crash.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.