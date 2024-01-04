Arnold Schwarzenegger Blames ‘Careless’ Bicyclist in Car Crash Lawsuit, Denies Being Liable For Alleged Injuries
Arnold Schwarzenegger demanded a lawsuit that accused him of accidentality hitting a cyclist during an LA traffic accident be thrown out of court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Terminator star denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the civil suit brought by a woman named Joanne Flickinger.
In her suit, Flickinger claimed she on February 5, 2023, the actor was operating a motor vehicle on San Vicente Blvd. in Hollywood.
“The defendants negligence caused the defendants’ vehicle to strike [Flickinger], causing severe injuries to [Flickinger],” the suit read. Flickinger accused the actor of having “negligently managed, maintained, repaired, drove, and/or operated their vehicle as to proximately cause the collision and permanent injuries to [Flickinger].”
In her filing, she accused Schwarzenegger of driving “with excessive speed and failed to keep a proper lookout.”
Flickinger sued seeking unspecified damages for her alleged pain and suffering, medical bills and loss of earning capacity.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued By Woman Who Claims She Was Left 'Permanently Disabled' After Car Crash
- Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Quietly Settles A $1.5 Million Car Crash Lawsuit
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Defends Son Joseph As Man Demands $1.5 Million Over Nasty Car Crash That Left Him With 'Permanent Disability'
In his newly filed response, Schwarzenegger argued that, “[Flickinger] was so careless and negligent about the matters alleged in the Complaint so as to have contributed in some degree to the injuries, damages and/or losses alleged by [Flickinger] and therefore said carelessness and negligence completely bars or eliminates any recovery by [Flickinger].”
In addition, he said any alleged injuries she suffered were caused by third parties outside of his control.
He asked the court, “that in the event they are found liable to [Flickinger], said liability should be reduced by the percentage of fault attributable to [Flickinger], and all other parties, persons, firms, corporations, and entities; and that said liability for non-economic damages of these Defendants is several only, and not joint, so that these Defendants shall be responsible only for the amount of non-economic damages.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In the suit, Schwarzenegger was accused of driving “wrongfully and recklessly” before he crashed into her.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. As we first reported, Arnold and his son recently settled a $1 million lawsuit over an alleged car crash.