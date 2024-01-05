'Never Believed They Existed': Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Casts Doubt on Blackmail Tapes and Extortion Claims
Jeffrey Epstein's brother cast doubt on claims the disgraced financier had secretly recorded tapes that he used to extort his high-profile acquaintances, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"This is just an opinion — I never really believed they existed," Mark Epstein told The New York Post.
"Jeffrey was buying islands in the Virgin Islands. He had his own private 727 [jet]. Do you think he needed to make money by extortion?" Mark questioned, noting his brother was not hurting for cash.
"He knew how to make money in the financial world. He knew all the dirty tricks," Mark said. "When he was on Wall Street he learned all the tricks before Wall Street was cleaned up."
Mark spoke out on the heels of an unsealed 943-page dossier, which comes from a 2015 lawsuit by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against his now-jailed right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell. The doc dump took the internet by storm after revealing the names of stars and prominent figures who interacted with Jeffrey (many of whom are not accused of wrongdoing).
The unsealed docs have prompted calls for the FBI to release information relating to evidence in the case that went missing.
"Reminder that the FBI confiscated the Epstein tapes and has never returned them," conservative commentator Jack Posobiec wrote on X after the docs made headlines.
"Three days after his death, the FBI raided Epstein's private island and confiscated secretly recorded tapes supposedly of high profile clients and underage children," alleged another social media user. "These tapes have never surfaced."
While awaiting trial, Epstein was found dead in his cell in Manhattan following his July 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. His death was ruled a suicide. Mark, however, believes his brother was killed.
Mark, who pointed out that he never got a penny of his late brother's estate, told The Post he does not think such tapes exist.
"There was not an extensive camera system in the New York House," Mark said. "I was told there were no cameras in the house — like spycams. But … I wasn't there."
Mark said that he was not "here to defend him," noting what Jeffrey did "was wrong."
"But that's not my concern," he added. "My concern is that my brother was murdered."