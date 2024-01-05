'Never Believed They Existed': Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Casts Doubt on Blackmail Tapes and Extortion Claims

"Jeffrey was buying islands in the Virgin Islands. He had his own private 727 [jet]. Do you think he needed to make money by extortion?" Mark questioned, noting his brother was not hurting for cash.

"He knew how to make money in the financial world. He knew all the dirty tricks," Mark said. "When he was on Wall Street he learned all the tricks before Wall Street was cleaned up."

Mark spoke out on the heels of an unsealed 943-page dossier, which comes from a 2015 lawsuit by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against his now-jailed right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell. The doc dump took the internet by storm after revealing the names of stars and prominent figures who interacted with Jeffrey (many of whom are not accused of wrongdoing).