Home > Exclusives > Nicki Minaj Exclusive Nicki Minaj Accused of Provoking Husband to Attack Security Guard Despite Knowing About His ‘Violent Past’ as Alleged Victim Demands $724k For Broken Jaw Source: MEGA; RadarOnline.com By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 8 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s criminal past was dragged into the civil lawsuit brought by a security guard who claimed he was assaulted. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victim Thomas Weidenmuller asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to award him a default judgment of $724k.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In 2022, Weidenmuller sued Minaj and Petty over an incident that went down at the rapper’s March 22, 2019, show in Germany. Weidenmuller claimed a fan was able to rush the stage at the show but was quickly escorted off by security, The suit claimed Minaj was infuriated by the security breach.

Article continues below advertisement

After the show, Weidenmuller claimed he saw Minaj screaming at a female security guard demanding answers on what happened. He claimed Minaj was filming the female guard with her phone while yelling obscenities. Weidenmuller claimed he tried to intervene in the conversation but that upset Minaj and they exchanged words.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

He claimed Minaj told Petty about their argument. Later, he said was summoned by Minaj to a private room. Once he arrived, he encountered Minaj, Petty, and 2 of Minaj’s security guards. Weidenmuller said Petty assaulted him while the other three watched. The suit read, "[Minaj] repeatedly screamed obscenities at him. She shouted, “Who do you think you are?” and demanded to know why he interrupted her when she attempted to video record her confrontation with the female security guard. She once again referred to the female security guard as a “fucking b----” and falsely insisted that Weidenmüller must have a physical or romantic relationship with her."

The lawsuit added, "Weidenmüller remained calm during Minaj’s tirade and again tried to explain that the female security guard had apologized and that the concert-goer had caused no harm to anyone." “While Minaj screamed obscenities at me, Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the fact, which stunned and disoriented me. Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon,” Weidenmuller said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: RadarOnline.com The x-ray submitted as evidence by the alleged victim.

“Due to the severity of my injuries caused by Petty, I immediately sought medical treatment from the medics present at the venue, who told me that I needed medical care that could only be provided at a hospital,” he said. He added, “The pain I felt in the moment was far more extreme than any pain I had ever experienced in my life, or have felt since that day. I felt a blinding pain in my head, neck, and face. I could tell in that instant that something was seriously wrong with my jaw.”

Article continues below advertisement

Weidenmuller said he had to undergo multiple surgeries due to his injuries. “I now have five plates in my jaw and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed,” he said. “The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for future implants.”

Source: mega Petty and Minaj first dated back when she was in high school.

Article continues below advertisement

Minaj and Petty have failed to respond to the lawsuit despite being served. Now, as part of his plea for a default judgment, Weidenmuller brought up Petty’s criminal past.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

In 1995, Kenneth was convicted of first-degree attempted rape. He served 4 years behind bars for the crime and was ordered to register as a sex offender. In his motion, Weidenmuller said “Minaj was aware of Petty’s violent past and intentionally and/or negligently provoked him to violence. The security guard attached several media reports regarding Petty’s conviction.

He said, “These convictions were in connection with allegations that Petty approached a 16-year-old girl on the street, pressed an object to her back, told her to keep walking, and led her to his residence.” Weidenmuller pleaded with the court to award him $724k for his medical bills and emotional distress. A judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in September, Petty was placed on house arrest for 120 days after he threatened Cardi B's husband Offset on social media.