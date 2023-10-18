Maren Morris Attempting to Speed Up Divorce From Ryan Hurd, Completes Court-Ordered Parenting Class in Record Time

Maren Morris is making moves in court that signal the singer is ready to finalize her divorce from estranged husband Ryan Hurd extremely quickly. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, only days after filing for divorce, Morris submitted proof that she completed a four-hour court-approved Parent Education and Family Stabilization Course.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The state of Tennessee requires divorcing parents to take a parenting class and watch a video on the effects divorce has on children before the case can proceed. Morris’ class covered such topics as “divorce and the effects on the family,” “the stages of grief,” “anger between parents,” “child support,” “communicating with other parent,” “the role of stepparents,” and “responsible dating.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: RadarOnline.com

The class was completed by the musician on October 14. As we previously reported, Morris filed for divorce from Hurd on October 2 after 5 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

In the petition, Morris listed the date of marriage as March 24, 2018. She said the date of separation was the “date of filing.” The singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for filing for divorce and said they are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife.

Source: RadarOnline.com Maren's parenting class.

Article continues below advertisement

“[Morris] would state that during the marriage the parties have accumulated certain assets and certain debts, and that prior to the marriage, the parties entered into a prenuptial agreement and after the marriage entered into a First Amendment to Prenuptial Agreement,” Morris’ petition read. The singer asked that the prenuptial agreement he signed before the marriage and the amendment be enforced.

In regard to their son, Morris asked that they share joint custody of their 3-year-old Hayes Andrew Hurd. Further, she asked that child support be set based on the state’s guidelines. Hurd has yet to respond to the divorce. Court documents reveal Morris recently served her ex with the legal paperwork by handing it off to his newly hired lawyer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

"I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I've done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too," Morris told People. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?' It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal, but isn't." She said, "I wouldn't have made it through with my head this high without him."