READ THE DOCS: Maren Morris Slaps Husband Ryan Hurd With Divorce Papers, Demands Iron-Clad Prenup Be Enforced
Country superstar Maren Morris has filed to end her marriage to Ryan Hurd after 5 years together.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morris filed a complaint for divorce on October 2 in Tennessee.
In her petition, Morris said the date of marriage was March 24, 2018. She said the date of separation was the “date of filing” of her case.
Morris cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Her complaint said the parties are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife and are experiencing problems in their marriage.
Her petition added, “[Morris] would state that during the marriage the parties have accumulated certain assets and certain debts, and that prior to the marriage, the parties entered into a prenuptial agreement and after the marriage entered into a First Amendment to Prenuptial Agreement.”
Morris said she would request that the court enforce the original and First Amendment to the prenuptial agreement. She said that per the prenup, she should be awarded her separate property.
Further, the singer asked the court to award them joint custody of their minor child. She said the kid has lived with them in their Nashville home since birth.
Morris did ask the court to set child support pursuant to the Tennessee Child Support guidelines. The singer’s powerhouse lawyer Rose Palermo previously represented Michelle Branch and Kristin Cavallari in court.
Hurd has yet to respond to the divorce.
Baack in 2022, Morris praised Hurd for helping her deal with postpartum depression after the birth of their son Hayes in 2020.
"I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I've done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too," Morris told People. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?' It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal, but isn't."
She told the outlet, "I wouldn't have made it through with my head this high without him."