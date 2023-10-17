Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > divorce
Exclusive Details

READ THE DOCS: Maren Morris Slaps Husband Ryan Hurd With Divorce Papers, Demands Iron-Clad Prenup Be Enforced

maren ryan pp
Source: mega;
By:

Oct. 17 2023, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Country superstar Maren Morris has filed to end her marriage to Ryan Hurd after 5 years together.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morris filed a complaint for divorce on October 2 in Tennessee.

Article continues below advertisement
marenmorrris ryanhurd
Source: mega

In her petition, Morris said the date of marriage was March 24, 2018. She said the date of separation was the “date of filing” of her case.

Morris cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Her complaint said the parties are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife and are experiencing problems in their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
maren ryan

Her petition added, “[Morris] would state that during the marriage the parties have accumulated certain assets and certain debts, and that prior to the marriage, the parties entered into a prenuptial agreement and after the marriage entered into a First Amendment to Prenuptial Agreement.”

Morris said she would request that the court enforce the original and First Amendment to the prenuptial agreement. She said that per the prenup, she should be awarded her separate property.

MORE ON:
divorce
Article continues below advertisement
maren ryan doc

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement

Further, the singer asked the court to award them joint custody of their minor child. She said the kid has lived with them in their Nashville home since birth.

Morris did ask the court to set child support pursuant to the Tennessee Child Support guidelines. The singer’s powerhouse lawyer Rose Palermo previously represented Michelle Branch and Kristin Cavallari in court.

Hurd has yet to respond to the divorce.

marenmorris ryanhurd
Source: mega

Baack in 2022, Morris praised Hurd for helping her deal with postpartum depression after the birth of their son Hayes in 2020.

"I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I've done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too," Morris told People. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?' It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal, but isn't."

She told the outlet, "I wouldn't have made it through with my head this high without him."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.