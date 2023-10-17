READ THE DOCS: Maren Morris Slaps Husband Ryan Hurd With Divorce Papers, Demands Iron-Clad Prenup Be Enforced

Baack in 2022, Morris praised Hurd for helping her deal with postpartum depression after the birth of their son Hayes in 2020.

"I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I've done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too," Morris told People. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?' It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal, but isn't."

She told the outlet, "I wouldn't have made it through with my head this high without him."