Singer Maren Morris and Ex Ryan Hurd Settle Divorce, Reach Child Support and Custody Deal

Maren Morris and her ex-husband Ryan Hurd have hashed out a divorce settlement — only three months after the singer filed her petition. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, on Friday, Maren and Ryan submitted a Marital Dissolution Agreement and a Parenting Plan with a child support worksheet.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on October 2, 2023, Maren filed for divorce after 5 years together in Tennessee Court. In the petition, the singer listed the date of marriage as March 24, 2018, and the date of separation as the “date of filing.”

Morris cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for filing for divorce and said there was no hope for a reconciliation. “[Morris] would state that during the marriage the parties have accumulated certain assets and certain debts and that prior to the marriage, the parties entered into a prenuptial agreement and after the marriage entered into a First Amendment to Prenuptial Agreement,” Morris’ petition read.

The divorce settlement wasn't hard to hash out given the couple signed a prenupital agreement being getting hitched. In her petition, the singer asked that the prenup be enforced.

Morris agreed to share joint custody of their 3-year-old son Hayes Andrew Hurd. She requested child support be set based on the state's guideline. The singer appeared to want out of the marriage ASAP. She quickly served Hurd with the legal paperwork and completed her court-ordered parenting class.

Hurd completed the same parenting class weeks later. He did not file an official response to the divorce. Instead, the exes worked out the settlement, which covered custody and child support. In Tennessee, parties who are divorcing and have children are required to wait 90 days before the court will sign off on the divorce. Hurd and Morris submitted their settlement documents 3 days after the 3-month mark.

Months before the divorce, Morris praised her husband in an interview with People. She said Hurd helped diagnose her postpartum depression. "I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I've done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too," Morris told the outlet. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?' It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal, but isn't." She said, "I wouldn't have made it through with my head this high without him."