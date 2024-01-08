Fox News Star Brian Kilmeade Mocks President Joe Biden for Going 'Full Hitler' in Campaign Speech About Donald Trump
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade mocked President Joe Biden this week for going “full Hitler” against Donald Trump during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Biden’s pointed remarks against his GOP predecessor came on Friday during a charged speech outside Valley Forge.
The 81-year-old commander-in-chief dubbed Trump a “loser” for losing the 2020 presidential election. Biden also accused Trump of instigating the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
“I’d won the election and he was a loser,” the current president charged. “So knowing how his mind works now, he had one act left, one desperate act available to him. The violence of January 6.”
According to Kilmeade, Biden’s remarks against Trump on Friday outside Valley Force allegedly came after former President Barack Obama stepped in to warn Biden about the “power of Donald Trump.”
The Fox & Friends star cited a recent article published by the Washington Post and claimed that Obama pushed Biden to target Trump to “bolster” Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign.
“They obviously got some first-hand information that Obama really went into Joe Biden to try to get him to understand the power of Donald Trump,” Kilmeade said on Monday morning.
“He says people are underestimating his popularity,” the Fox News host continued. “And he says he grew very animated discussing the 2024 election and Trump’s potential return to power.”
Kilmeade then ridiculed Biden for going “full Hitler” against Trump on Friday. Kilmeade also mocked Biden for attacking Trump nine months before the general election in November.
“What’s resonating is Trump is unelectable. He is not worthy of the seat,” Kilmeade said. “Hence the speech on Friday where the president went full Hitler that Trump is the worst thing ever and will destroy the country.”
“But why, if you believe that, why would you do that in January?” he questioned. “Knowing that we’re going to hear the same thing for nine months?”
“By the time May comes up, we’re not going to hear this,” Kilmeade concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s speech outside Valley Forge on Friday marked one of the first times the current president directly attacked Trump amid the ongoing race for the 2024 White House.
The speech came one day before the three-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, and Biden used that to his advantage to garner support for his struggling re-election bid.
“Trump won’t do what an American president must do. He refuses to denounce political violence,” Biden charged from the podium on Friday. “So hear me clearly, I’ll say what Donald Trump won’t: Political violence is never, ever acceptable in the United States.”
“Never never, never. It has no place in a democracy. None,” Biden added. “It can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American.”
Trump responded to Biden’s pointed remarks in an early morning Truth Social post published on Monday.