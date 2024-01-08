Will Smith and Jada’s Entertainment Company Lay Off Half of Staff as Couple Struggle to Land Deals After Chris Rock Incident: Report

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith hoped to sell their entertainment company Westbrook for close to $1 billion — months before the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars — but the incident has reportedly caused major business problems and caused them to lay off staff, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a bombshell report from Semafor, before the 2021 incident, Will and Jada were in talks to sell Westbrook to a company called Candle Media.