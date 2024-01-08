Will Smith and Jada’s Entertainment Company Lay Off Half of Staff as Couple Struggle to Land Deals After Chris Rock Incident: Report
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith hoped to sell their entertainment company Westbrook for close to $1 billion — months before the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars — but the incident has reportedly caused major business problems and caused them to lay off staff, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a bombshell report from Semafor, before the 2021 incident, Will and Jada were in talks to sell Westbrook to a company called Candle Media.
Candle Media purchased Reese Witherspoon’s entertainment company Hello Sunshine for $1 billion in 2021.
The company and its partners valued Westbrook — which included Will Smith’s brand and Jada’s uber-successful Red Table Talk show on Facebook — at $600 million, far below the $1 billion the couple believed it to be worth.
The deal fell apart, according to Semfaor.
Westbrook employed about 100 people and had an office in Calabasas. In the months after the deal fell apart, the company was doing extremely well with the TV show Bel-Air, the Oscar-nominated King Richard, and a “variety of series for Disney+, Apple TV, Snapchat, Netflix and Hulu.”
The report said Westbrook was on track to generate $170 million in 2022.
Flash forward to March 2022, Smith jumped on stage to confront Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife. The incident caused immediate backlash.
According to the report, it has also caused Will and Jada’s business profits to drop which caused them to have to lay off staff.
Sources told Semafor that the company, “has struggled to land major deals with the streamers and other entertainment giants, forcing it to make steep cuts.”
The report said Westbrook’s revenue dropped last year to $100 million. As a result, the company was forced to lay off half of the staff, according to Semafor.
In April 2023, Red Table Talk was canceled by Meta after Facebook decided to shut down its Facebook Watch original programs.
At the time, the producers said they were in talks to take the show to another company but that has yet to materialize. A spokesperson for Westbrook told Semafor that the producers are still having conversations with distributors and the company has 2 active offers.
Westbrook is working on the follow-up to Smith's worldwide hit I Am Legend, which could help the company. No release date has been announced.