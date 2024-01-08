'Ripe for Indictment': Donald Trump Unleashes on Biden in Late-Night Rant Days Ahead of Crucial Appeal Hearing Over Election Interference Charges
Donald Trump unloaded on President Biden as he prepares for an important court hearing this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack Biden and reveal he’ll be in court this week for the hearing.
Trump said he will be attending the Federal Appeal Court “Arguments on Presidential Immunity in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.”
In court, Trump and his legal team will attempt to have the criminal case over his alleged interference thrown out.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who's overseeing the criminal case in question, had shut down Trump's immunity argument in court. She agreed to pause the case while Trump attempts to appeal.
Trump believes he has “absolute immunity” because he was president at the time. The charges Trump asked to be dismissed include conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction, and conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.
Trump pleaded not guilty.
Trump told his followers, “I will be attending the Federal Appeals Court Arguments on Presidential Immunity in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Of course, I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity.”
- ‘Third World Country’: Donald Trump Has 4 AM Meltdown Shouting About Criminal Cases, Calls Judge a ‘TRUE HATER’
- Donald Trump's Legal Team Claims He Has 'Absolute Immunity' in D.C. Court of Appeals Filing
- 'Racist, Evil': Donald Trump Unleashes on 'Corrupt' NY AG Letitia James Hours Before He's Set to Take Stand in $250 Million Fraud Trial
He continued, “I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running our Country. If I don’t get Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t get Immunity, and with the Border Invasion and Afghanistan Surrender, alone, not to mention the Millions of dollars that went into his “pockets” with money from foreign countries, Joe would be ripe for Indictment.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump added, “By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora’s Box.”
He continued his rant, “As President, I was protecting our Country, and doing a great job of doing so, just look around at the complete mess that Crooked Joe Biden has caused. The least I am entitled to is Presidential Immunity on Fake Biden Indictments!”
The ex-president ended by telling his followers, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!”