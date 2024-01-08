Liz Cheney Argues Ron DeSantis is 'Unfit for Office' Over January 6 Pardon Remarks: 'It Was a Bloody Battle'
Former GOP House Rep. Liz Cheney recently called Ron DeSantis “unfit for office” over a series of remarks he made regarding the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come shortly after the three-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection on Saturday, Cheney appeared for an interview on Sunday’s episode of CBS’s Face the Nation.
While Cheney and Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan began their conversation discussing ex-President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and GOP House Rep. Elise Stefanik, the discussion quickly turned to Trump’s 2024 GOP primary challengers.
According to Cheney, DeSantis is “unfit for office” because he recently expressed an openness to pardon those convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection should he be nominated and win the presidency in November.
Cheney also argued that American voters “ought to consider” the Florida governor’s recent remarks when “thinking about for whom they’re going to vote” for in the upcoming GOP primary elections.
“Look, the president has pardon power and pardon authority,” Cheney said on Face the Nation this weekend. “I think that it’s a very important piece that people ought to consider when they’re thinking about for whom they’re going to vote.”
“Someone who says that they would pardon individuals who assaulted the Capitol, who attempted to stop a constitutional process, who assaulted police officers – I mean, it was a bloody battle,” she continued.
“The notion that the Republican Party would continue its efforts to whitewash that day, when the peaceful transition of power is at the core of the survival of our republic, tells you that they’re unfit for office.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cheney’s remarks on Sunday were in response to a series of comments DeSantis made about pardoning convicted insurrectionists earlier this year.
DeSantis said that his Department of Justice would review each insurrectionist’s case on a “case-by-case basis” and “be aggressive in issuing pardons” should a pardon be warranted.
“On day one, I will have folks that will get together and look at all these cases, who people are victims of weaponization or political targeting, and we will be aggressive in issuing pardons,” the Florida governor said during a campaign event earlier this year.
“We will use the pardon power, and I will do that at the front end,” DeSantis continued. “You know, a lot of people wait until the end of the administration to issue pardons – we’re going to find examples where government’s been weaponized against disfavored groups, and we will apply relief as appropriate.”
DeSantis then indicated that he would pardon Trump should Trump be convicted of insurrection before the presidential election in November.
“I would say any example of disfavored treatment based on politics or weaponization would be included in that review, no matter how small or how big,” the Florida governor said.
GOP primary candidate Nikki Haley also recently faced backlash for announcing that she too would pardon Trump should the embattled ex-president be convicted before the general election later this year.