Liz Cheney Argues Ron DeSantis is 'Unfit for Office' Over January 6 Pardon Remarks: 'It Was a Bloody Battle'

Former GOP House Rep. Liz Cheney recently called Ron DeSantis “unfit for office” over a series of remarks he made regarding the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come shortly after the three-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection on Saturday, Cheney appeared for an interview on Sunday’s episode of CBS’s Face the Nation.