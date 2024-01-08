'He Knows He's Lying': Donald Trump's Ex-press Secretary Calls Him a 'Fraud' Who 'Doesn’t Care About the American People'
Donald Trump’s former press secretary recently slammed the embattled ex-president as a “fraud” who “doesn’t care about the American people or our country,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come shortly after the three-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on CNN to speak out against her old boss.
Grisham and CNN host Jim Acosta discussed the January 6 insurrection and Trump’s recent claim that the FBI was behind the devastating attack.
The pair also discussed a recent poll that found how roughly one-third of the ex-president’s supporters believe Trump’s claim about the FBI and January 6.
According to Grisham, Trump’s supporters would “rather believe these conspiracy theories rather than admit that they were wrong about” the 45th president.
“I think that when you believe in somebody so much, when you believe in somebody like Donald Trump, I think it’s easier to just want to believe that the FBI would be behind something, rather than admitting that the person you’ve been backing for years and years is a fraud and actually doesn’t care about the American people or our country,” she told Acosta on Sunday.
“I say that just from personal experience,” she continued. “It was really hard for me to come to terms with who he was because I really believed in him, his policies, and the person I thought he was.”
“I think that people just would rather believe these conspiracy theories rather than admit that they were wrong about this person.”
Grisham also insisted that Trump was not a “crackpot” but “actually a very smart man” – although “he knows he’s lying” when he pushes conspiracy theories like the FBI being behind the January 6 insurrection.
“Well, he’s not a crackpot. He’s actually a very smart man,” Trump’s former press secretary said on CNN on Sunday. “I mean, he was president of the United States, so we have to give him a modicum of credit for that.”
“But no, he knows he’s lying,” she continued. “He used to tell me when I was press secretary, go out there and say this, even if it was false.”
“I know he knows he’s lying,” Grisham added. “He knows all he has to do is continue to say these things and people will believe him.”
While Grisham acknowledged that Trump’s “lies” will likely “propel” him to the general election in November, she also predicted that Trump’s rhetoric will backfire and hurt him among independent and Republican voters who lean closer to the political center.
“I think this will help propel him into the general,” Grisham told Acosta. “But I think that independents and center-leaning Republicans are not going to be buying this. They’re much, much smarter than that.”
“And so, I think that he’s going to get in trouble in the general with these kinds of lies,” she concluded.