'He Knows He's Lying': Donald Trump's Ex-press Secretary Calls Him a 'Fraud' Who 'Doesn’t Care About the American People'

Donald Trump’s former press secretary recently slammed the embattled ex-president as a “fraud” who “doesn’t care about the American people or our country,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come shortly after the three-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on CNN to speak out against her old boss.