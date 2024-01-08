Christina Aguilera Wants Fiancé of 14 Years to Sign 'Airtight' Prenup to Protect Her $160 Million Fortune: Report

The source continued, "He's told her he will be happy to sign whatever it takes. But his mind might change when he sees how extreme it's going to be!"

The former Voice coach and the former production assistant — who met in November 2009 while working on the 2010 film Burlesque — are parents to nine-year-old daughter Summer. Aguilera is also mom to Max, her 15-year-old son with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, 46.

The insider argued that there's "no reason" why Rutler, 43, and his songbird sweetie shouldn't say "I do."