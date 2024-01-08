Christina Aguilera Wants Fiancé of 14 Years to Sign 'Airtight' Prenup to Protect Her $160 Million Fortune: Report
Pop powerhouse Christina Aguilera is finally ready to walk down the aisle with Matthew Rutler after 14 years of dating — on one condition. The Genie in a Bottle singer, 43, reportedly wants her longtime partner to sign an airtight prenup to protect her $160 million fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, insiders claimed the What a Girl Wants songbird has "given every excuse in the book" to avoid getting hitched since she and the Nate Mott Band guitarist got engaged back in February 2014.
"Matt has convinced her it's time to make an honest man of him," a source told the National Enquirer. "She's agreed — if he signs a very severe prenup."
The source continued, "He's told her he will be happy to sign whatever it takes. But his mind might change when he sees how extreme it's going to be!"
The former Voice coach and the former production assistant — who met in November 2009 while working on the 2010 film Burlesque — are parents to nine-year-old daughter Summer. Aguilera is also mom to Max, her 15-year-old son with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, 46.
The insider argued that there's "no reason" why Rutler, 43, and his songbird sweetie shouldn't say "I do."
- Taylor Swift Split With Matty Healy After Discovering His 'Sleazy' Past: 'The Revelations Made Her Sick'
- Paula Abdul Rings in the New Year With Christina Aguilera After Filing Bombshell Lawsuit Against Nigel Lythgoe
- Doctors Can Tell: 27 Celebrity Nose Jobs Before and After — From Meghan Markle to Ariana Grande
"It's been Christina holding things up," the insider continued. "Her big fear is things will change after they get married. But she's ready to let go of that fear and is planning a Valentine's Day wedding."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Aguilera's reps for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Aguilera filed for divorce from Bartman in October 2010 after five years of marriage. In December of that same year, while speaking with People, the pop star said she still "wholeheartedly" believed in marriage, despite hers ending.
At the time, she was in the early stages of her relationship with Rutler.
"I know one day I’ll be able to feel that again for someone," Aguilera continued. "That idea will never die."
While Aguilera was smitten with Rutler, she made it clear in the December 2010 interview that she wasn't going to rush into anything.
"I’m not trying to jump into anything. I just left a five-year marriage," Aguilera said at the time. "I’m taking it slow and trying to be happy."
The couple dated for nearly four years before they got engaged on Valentine's Day 2014. Ten years later, it's safe to say Aguilera kept her word on not jumping into another marriage after her divorce.