Christina Aguilera has divulged how she endured the music industry’s dark side. In a new interview, the pop star, 38, shuddered about the men she had to deal with as she pursued her singing/acting career, The Sunday Times has reported. Aguilera, who first shot to fame in the Mickey Mouse Club in the 1990s, said, “It was a business with so many wolves. Older men who had other intentions. When you’re that young coming up in a male-run business, you’re going to see the darkest sides of things and hear how men talk about women, how they talked about my breasts.

She sighed, “I do look back at that younger me, who needed a hug, and I want to tell her that not all men are like this. When people just accept it and say, ‘Oh well, you know, boys will be boys,’ I disagree. Because I do feel men should be held accountable.” She told the British publication about her own journey, “That first record [‘Genie In A Bottle’] was me playing a puppet, doing what the label wanted me to do and be at a time when the pop explosion was super big.

“And it’s fun to look back now because you have Kylie Jenner, you have Miley Cyrus, people reinventing the chaps look, which I definitely got a lot of heat for. But I was interested in opening up that conversation at the time, comfortable in my own skin, sharing that sexuality and part of myself. She said, “Women are not just one-dimensional creatures who should only view our sexuality from a man’s point of view.

“If you look back at my body of work and the decisions I made, you’ll see it’s been very progressive. “Fearlessness is something that I always wanted, because I saw my mother in so many positions where she was weak and so very dominated. That was one of my decisions, as a woman, that I would never feel helpless to a man.” Also in the interview, Aguilera, who appeared unrecognizable with her boyfriend and kids at the recent The Addams Family movie premiere, noted, “I feel confident about my body now.” Still, as RadarOnline.com has reported, Aguilera sported a puffy-looking face when recently appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

The singer has been with guitarist boyfriend Matthew Rutler, 34, since 2010. The two welcomed their daughter Summer Rain in 2014. Aguilera is also a mother to 11-year-old son Max from her marriage to record producer Jordan Bratman. They divorced in 2011.