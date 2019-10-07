Christina Aguilera Is Unrecognizable With Boyfriend & Kids At ‘Addams Family’ Premiere Singer shows off super-short bangs, puffy face after plastic surgery bombshell.

Who’s that? Christina Aguilera looked like a totally new person while at the world premiere of MGM’s The Addams Family this weekend.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer, 38, rocked a skintight black dress with a plunging neckline, dark eye makeup, black-painted nails, and two green snake rings! She showed off her new super-short bangs and let her ice-blonde hair fall straight on her shoulders.

Christina looked like a Hollywood version of Morticia Addams while walking the red carpet with her guitarist boyfriend, Matthew Rutler, and kids. The family of four seemed to imitate the Addams in their all-black looks.

The event took place at the Westfield Century City AMC on Sunday, October 6 in Los Angeles.

Fans know Charlize Theron is playing Morticia Addams in the 2019 remake of the film, while Chloë Grace Moretz is playing Wednesday Addams and Snoop Dogg is playing Cousin Itt.

Clearly, Christina and her brood are big fans.

RadarOnline.com readers know the singer has been with Matthew, 34, since 2010. While they have not made their love official, they welcomed daughter Summer Rain Rutler in 2014 . She is now 5 years old. Christina is also a mother to 11-year-old son Max Bratman from her marriage to record producer Jordan Bratman. The two were married from 2005 to 2011, after which she found love again with Matthew.

At this weekend’s premiere, Christina made jaws drop with her trendy new hairstyle, though eyes also turned to her unusually puffy face. While the star is the queen of changing styles, her new look comes one year after Radar exposed details about her plastic surgery journey.

Triple Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Adam Schaffner MD, F.A.C.S., who has not treated Aguilera and noted that her look may be due to lighting and/or makeup, said: “Christina may have the appearance of fuller cheeks due to increased volume from fillers such as Voluma or Restylane Lyft.”

Dr. Norman Rowe of Rowe Plastic Surgery agreed with his NYC colleague and, although he also did not work on Aguilera, told Radar, “I believe that Christina’s puffiness can be attributed to overfilled facial fillers, like Bellafill or Voluma.”