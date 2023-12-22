Home > Exclusives > Maren Morris Exclusive Maren Morris’ Estranged Husband Ryan Hurd Completes Parenting Class as Exes Work on Divorce Settlement Source: MEGA Morris says she agrees with joint custody of their kid. By: Ryan Naumann Dec. 22 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Maren Morris’ soon-to-be ex-husband Ryan Hurd made moves in court that appeared to indicate he’s ready to quickly wrap up their divorce. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Hurd submitted a certificate of completion for the court-ordered parenting class.

Source: MEGA Hurd has yet to file his response to the divorce.

The state of Tennessee requires parties to take an online parenting class on the effects divorce has on children — before a divorce can proceed in court. Hurd said he completed the four-hour Parent Education and Family Stabilization Course on December 20.

Source: RadarOnline.com Morris appears ready to wrap up the case quickly.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Morris filed for divorce from Hurd on October 2 after five years of marriage. In her filing, the singer listed the date of marriage as March 24, 2018, and the date of separation as the “date of filing.”

Morris cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She asked that the prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle be enforced. “[Morris] would state that during the marriage the parties have accumulated certain assets and certain debts, and that prior to the marriage, the parties entered into a prenuptial agreement and after the marriage entered into a First Amendment to Prenuptial Agreement,” the petition read.

Source: MEGA Hurd completed his court-ordered class this week.

Regarding their son, Morris agreed to share joint custody of their 3-year-old Hayes Andrew Hurd. She requested child support be set based on Tennessee’s guidelines. Hurd has yet to file an official response to the petition.

The case is ongoing.

The divorce shocked many. In 2022, Morris praised Hurd in an interview with People. She said her then-husband helped diagnose her postpartum depression. "I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I've done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too," Morris told People. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?' It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal, but isn't." She said, "I wouldn't have made it through with my head this high without him."