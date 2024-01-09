Pete Davidson's Concerned Friends Planning Intervention After Recent Troubling Behavior: Report

According to a sensational report, the former Saturday Night Live comedian's friends are plotting an intervention amid his worrisome behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pete Davidson 's recent volatile behavior — including abruptly cancelling shows and an onset meltdown — have reportedly caused sparked concern among his closest pals.

The long-troubled comedian, 30, disappointed fans when he suddenly called off several stand-up shows at the last minute in December 2023, including a gig at New York City's famed Beacon Theatre, where sources claim the Staten Island native wanted to crush it in front of a hometown crowd.

"That's the LAST show anybody thought he would blow off," an insider told the National Enquirer. "A gig in New York is really important to him!"