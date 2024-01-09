Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson's Concerned Friends Planning Intervention After Recent Troubling Behavior: Report

pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson's recent show cancellations and on-set outburst reportedly have his inner circle worried.

By:

Jan. 9 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Pete Davidson's recent volatile behavior — including abruptly cancelling shows and an onset meltdown — have reportedly caused sparked concern among his closest pals.

According to a sensational report, the former Saturday Night Live comedian's friends are plotting an intervention amid his worrisome behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.

pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson recently cancelled a string of stand-up shows at the last minute.

The long-troubled comedian, 30, disappointed fans when he suddenly called off several stand-up shows at the last minute in December 2023, including a gig at New York City's famed Beacon Theatre, where sources claim the Staten Island native wanted to crush it in front of a hometown crowd.

"That's the LAST show anybody thought he would blow off," an insider told the National Enquirer. "A gig in New York is really important to him!"

pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson's concerning behavior also spilled over onto the set of his upcoming film, 'Riff Raff.'

The string of cancellations follow Davidson's recent tantrum on the set of his upcoming film Riff Raff, in front of stunned co-stars including Dustin Hoffman, Jennifer Coolidge and Ed Harris.

The role could be a breakout opportunity for Kim Kardashian's former stud, but his erratic behavior threatens to sabotage his career.

"Pete didn't do himself any favors by melting down in front of some of the most influential folks in Hollywood," a source spilled. "He's on the cusp of stardom but keeps shooting himself in the foot."

pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson was accused of reckless driving after he plowed his car into a Los Angeles home in

Almost a year ago, Davidson plowed his car into a Los Angeles home causing such severe damage the house needed to be demolished. He was put in a 18-month diversion program after being accused of reckless driving.

Last September, the stand-up star admitted to using ketamine for four years before he finally went into rehab for the first time.

Davidson also revealed he'd checked into a clinic again in June for treatment of borderline personality disorder post-traumatic stress disorder due to losing his father, who was a firefighter, in the 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

pete davidson wants hook up britney spears toxic
Source: MEGA

Davidson has previously admitted to struggling with mental health and checked into a clinic for treatment of BPD and PTSD.

Now, sources claim his friends and family are trading frantic phone calls about gathering to confront Davidson about his demons to help him get his life back on track.

"He obviously needs help," an insider confided. "People around him feels he needs an intervention before it's too late."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Davidson's rep for comment.

This isn't the first time the comedian's behavior has sparked fear from his inner circle over his mental health and safety.

Three months after Davidson crashed his car into the Los Angeles home, he was involved in another accident after leaving a stand-up show.

"It's just one thing after another at a time when Pete's trying to address his drug use and his troubling emotional issues," an insider told the National Enquirer after his second accident. "

