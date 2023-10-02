Pete Davidson Crashes SUV After Stand-Up Show, Accident and Damage Caught on Camera
Pete Davidson swiped his SUV against the side of a wall while leaving a Los Angeles venue after his stand-up comedy show this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An eyewitness saw the Saturday Night Live alum behind the wheel of a black GMC as he exited The Wiltern with one man in his passenger seat and three others in the back.
One image captured showed the massive white scrapes left behind on the right hand side, from the handle down to the side bar and veering toward the back of the vehicle.
An eyewitness said Davidson cut a corner too close when he left around 10 p.m.
After recognizing the star, one yelled out "Oh s---, that was Pete!"
In one of the photos published by Page Six, Davidson held up what appeared to be a cigarette in his opposite driving hand while diverting the camera flashes.
Despite his high-profile status and the damage he caused, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department told RadarOnline.com that officers "did not respond to that location."
Davidson's famous pal Machine Gun Kelly was reportedly among the attendees for his show, which started at 6 PM.
Back in March, the actor was charged with reckless driving following a separate car accident, during which he crashed into a home in Beverly Hills.
Davidson appeared to lose control of his vehicle, hopping a curb and colliding with a fire hydrant while then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders was in the passenger's seat.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported and officers determined that drugs and alcohol were not a factor.
"The structure of the house is damaged tremendously," the owner of the home told Us Weekly, revealing that Davidson's Mercedes was totaled. "It was very dramatic."
After the incident, RadarOnline.com confirmed that Davidson was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, enter an 18-month diversion program, fulfill 50 hours of community service, participate in a 12-hour traffic school, and undergo educational sessions at a hospital or morgue to comprehend the potential consequences of reckless driving.
By completing these requirements, there would be no criminal offense on his record.
Davidson's new flame, actress Madelyn Cline, was in Las Vegas on September 23 when the comedian did his Pete Davidson Live standup show at the Chelsea.
As for how they connected, that remains a mystery, but he previously said on the Real Ones podcast, "These people that I've dated, I met them at work. I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine."