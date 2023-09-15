Pete Davidson Wants to 'Hook Up' With Britney Spears, But Friends Fear The Troubled Twosome Would Be 'Toxic'
Casanova comic Pete Davidson allegedly wants to make a play for pop princess Britney Spears — but friends fear a romance between the troubled twosome would be totally toxic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Now that Pete's split from Chase Sui Wonders, he'd like to make sweet music with Britney," an insider dished. "It might not be a pipe dream. After all, she posted one of his goofy Instagram videos last year and admitted it made her laugh."
Less than two weeks after Spears' boytoy hubby — 29-year-old Sam Asghari — filed for divorce, the King of Staten Island cutup and his beautiful Bodies Bodies Bodies costar, 27, ended their eight-month fling.
According to the tipster, the skirt-chasing Saturday Night Live alum, 29, is a fan of the Crazy singer, 41, and has admitted buying her branded perfumes as gifts for his beloved mom.
"Pete's a hopeless romantic and loves having a woman on his arm. But he's recently sought treatment again for his mental health issues, and Britney's navigating her own messy breakup," an insider squealed to the National Enquirer.
"Pals worry neither one of them is in the right headspace to start a new relationship and are convinced their hooking up would be a recipe for disaster!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Spears and Davidson's reps for comment.
The comedian — whose long list of exes includes Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, and several other Hollywood beauties — checked into rehab for mental health struggles in June.
Davidson spent time at a facility in Pennsylvania. He allegedly struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD.
Spears' mental health has long been a topic of conversation — even after she broke free from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.
As this outlet reported, Asghari filed for divorce from the ....Baby One More Time hitmaker last month after just 14 months of marriage. Since then, several allegations have been hurled back and forth. The most recent being that Spears' ex and her father, Jamie, had worked in cahoots.
However, a source close to the superstar's soon-to-be third ex-husband laughed off the speculation, saying that the allegation the actor gave Jamie intel to keep her in the conservatorship is "not true and cannot be substantiated."
According to insiders, Asghari believed she had cheated on him with a staff member who worked at their home and reportedly found footage of the two in a "compromising position."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
There were also allegations that Spears physically assaulted Asghari, including once when he was asleep. He allegedly woke up to the singer punching him in January, reportedly resulting in a black eye.
Before saying "I do" to the younger actor, she was married to Kevin Federline, who she shares two teenage sons with, and Jason Alexander for only 55 hours in 2004.