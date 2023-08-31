Sam Asghari Did Not 'Secretly Work' With Britney Spears' Estranged Dad Jamie During Relationship: Source

Sam Asghari did not "secretly" feed information about Britney Spears to her estranged dad, Jamie, during their seven-year relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source close to Asghari told RadarOnline.com that the rumor about the actor, 29, "working with" Jamie by spilling intel on the pop star to keep her in the conservatorship is "not true and cannot be substantiated."