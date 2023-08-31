Sam Asghari Did Not 'Secretly Work' With Britney Spears' Estranged Dad Jamie During Relationship: Source
Sam Asghari did not "secretly" feed information about Britney Spears to her estranged dad, Jamie, during their seven-year relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source close to Asghari told RadarOnline.com that the rumor about the actor, 29, "working with" Jamie by spilling intel on the pop star to keep her in the conservatorship is "not true and cannot be substantiated."
As this outlet reported, Asghari filed for divorce from the ....Baby One More Time hitmaker earlier this month after just 14 months of marriage. Since then, several allegations have been hurled back and forth. The most recent being about Britney's ex and her father working in cahoots.
"Britney has reason to believe that Sam was secretly working with her dad Jamie since early on in their relationship," an insider told Daily Mail. "Sam would supply information to Jamie that would help to keep her locked in the conservatorship. In exchange, Sam was given access to her and her money. Britney now feels like Sam was being deceitful all along."
However, RadarOnline.com's source scoffed at the allegations.
Britney broke free from her conservatorship in November 2021 — five months before saying "I do" at her California home to Asghari. The pair met in 2016 on the set of her music video, Slumber Party, in which the fitness model played Britney's love interest.
Asghari moved out earlier this month after allegedly getting into a blowout fight with the pop star over rumors that she had cheated. At the time, sources close to the Grammy winner denied she strayed.
It was later reported that Asghari believes Britney cheated on him with a staff member who works at their home. He reportedly told his inner circle that he discovered a video of the pop princess, 41, and the male staffer in a "compromising position.
The Family Business actor had allegedly been over their short-lived marriage for a while — and the video tipped him over the edge, according to TMZ.
There are also allegations that Britney got physical with Asghari, including once when he was asleep. He allegedly woke up to the singer punching him in January, reportedly resulting in a black eye.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Britney's lawyer for comment and never heard back.
The Womanizer superstar has little emotional support after losing Asghari to help her through this trying time. Britney does not communicate with her father — and has lost contact with her mother, Lynne, after a short reconciliation. She reportedly cut ties with Lynne right before Asghari left her.
Britney's two sons are in Hawaii with their father, her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The boys ended communication with their mother months ago over her nude social media content.