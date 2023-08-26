Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back at The Ex-Couple's 6-Month Romance
September 27, 2014: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's First Meeting
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson met on the night the comedian marked his debut on Saturday Night Live. The Bang Bang hitmaker served as a musical guest at that time.
March 12, 2016: They Met Again on 'Saturday Night Live'
Nearly four years after their first meeting, Grande and Davidson saw each other again on SNL when the singer appeared as a host and musical guest. During her monologue, Davidson appeared and asked her about "smoking pot or something" as part of the skit.
May 20, 2018: Dating Rumors Emerged
Years later, the romance rumors emerged, with a source revealing that the duo was spotted together at the Billboard Music Awards.
"After Ariana's performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her," an unnamed insider told People. "They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten."
May 21, 2018: Grande and Davidson Confirmed to Be Dating
A source confirmed that the Thank U, Next singer started "very casual" dating the comedian only a day after their Billboard Music Awards interaction.
They soon had a date night to mark Memorial Day, with fans finding clues that Davidson was with Grande based on the latter's Instagram Story.
May 30, 2018: They Made Their Relationship Instagram Official
It did not take them so long to directly confirm the romance rumors.
The SNL star made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a photo of himself and Grande wearing Harry Potter robes, writing, "The chamber of secrets has been opened."
June 2018: They Got Engaged
After getting matching tattoos, Grande officially debuted a $93,000 pear-shaped engagement ring on June 11.
Celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna, who made the engagement ring, told E! News that The Suicide Squad actor contacted him weeks before to request the ring.
"Pete called me at the end of May and said, 'Look, I'm getting a ring. This is what I want,'" the jeweler said. "And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn't tell me anything about it."
Their relationship, however, was bombarded with attacks as their romance blossomed "quicker than anything else," per Grande's fans. However, a source acknowledged that they found love quickly but decided to take it to the next level since they always made each other happy.
June 17, 2018: Grande and Davidson Moved in Together
Shortly after the engagement, Grande ignited rumors that they already moved in together by sharing an image from SpongeBob SquarePants, where the main character was seen sitting on the floor while holding a tissue.
"Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines," Grande wrote.
June 20, 2018: Davidson Confirmed Their Engagement
Davidson formally announced their engagement during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, calling their relationship "so lit" and himself a "lucky mother-----."
"Some dude goes up to me and says, 'Yo man, you like gave me hope.' I'm like I didn't know I was that ugly," he told the host.
June to July 2018: They Focused on Relationship Amid Attacks
In the weeks thereafter, Grande and Davidson dealt with several trolls who did not approve of their relationship.
For instance, the Into You hitmaker responded to a fan who tweeted, "First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder."
"You do realize we are human [beings] who love and have lives … right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?"
September 2018: Grande and Davidson Missed the Emmys After Mac Miller's Death
On September 7, 2018, Grande's ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose. The singer mourned his passing by sharing a black-and-white photo of the late rapper.
In the weeks thereafter, she started to lie low and missed several events, including the 2018 Emmy Awards with Davidson. Her team revealed that Grande needed more time to heal and mend following "the events of the past couple of years."
October 14, 2018: They Called it Quits
Grande and Davidson called off their engagement and called It quits in October 2018, with multiple sources telling People the breakup was not shocking to anyone.
The God Is a Woman singer and SNL star reportedly felt the timing was not right, leading them to end their relationship.