Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back at The Ex-Couple's 6-Month Romance

After getting matching tattoos, Grande officially debuted a $93,000 pear-shaped engagement ring on June 11.

Celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna, who made the engagement ring, told E! News that The Suicide Squad actor contacted him weeks before to request the ring.

"Pete called me at the end of May and said, 'Look, I'm getting a ring. This is what I want,'" the jeweler said. "And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn't tell me anything about it."

Their relationship, however, was bombarded with attacks as their romance blossomed "quicker than anything else," per Grande's fans. However, a source acknowledged that they found love quickly but decided to take it to the next level since they always made each other happy.