'He Feels Lost': Pete Davidson's Friends Concerned After Comedian Has Second Car Accident in 3 Months
Fragile funnyman Pete Davidson was involved in yet another car accident in California, three months after he escaped jail time for a separate incident, and now friends are reportedly fear that the troubled comic is on the fast track for destruction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The King of Staten Island star, 29, was behind the wheel of black SUV after leaving a stand-up show in Los Angeles on September 30, when he sideswiped a wall and then sped away from the scene.
Though the Los Angeles Police department did not respond to the accident and declined to investigate Davidson over the incident, insiders claimed the wreck has left his inner circle worried for his mental state.
"Pete's career has been skyrocketing and he has women throwing themselves at him. But he fears the higher he climbs just means he has a farther way down to fall," a source spilled to the National Enquirer. "He feels lost."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Back in March, the notorious Casanova was driving around Beverly Hills with then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders when he lost control of his Mercedes-Benz and jumped a curb, smashing a fire hydrant before careening into a residential property. The accident caused so much damage that the home had to be demolished.
Shortly afterward, the former Saturday Night Live cast member checked himself into rehab for the seventh time to address his substance use, borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress syndrome due to losing his firefighting father in the 2001 World Trade Center attacks.
The Bupkis star pleaded not guilty to reckless driving for the incident but cut a deal to enter an 18-month diversion program, which included 12 hours of traffic school, to make the misdemeanor offense go away.
"It's just one thing after another at a time when Pete's trying to address his drug use and his troubling emotional issues," an insider said of Davidson's latest accident.
The comedian has been open about his battle with substance abuse and mental health struggles in the past.
During an interview with DJ Charlamagne tha God, Davidson said he's "always depressed."
"I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it," Davidson previously said. "I wake up depressed."
"My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I’ve hit it a few times."