Pete Davidson Not Being Investigated for Car Crash After Comedy Show
Pete Davidson caused significant damage to his SUV when he crashed the vehicle into a wall while leaving his stand-up comedy show over the weekend — but RadarOnline.com can confirm the Los Angeles Police Department is not looking into the incident.
As this outlet reported, Davidson scaped the side of his black GMC SUV while leaving The Wiltern in L.A. on Saturday at around 10 PM.
Page Six obtained photos and a video of the aftermath, showing the SUV's gnarly damage. Despite the witnesses saying he swiped the side of a wall while exiting the famous venue, a spokesperson for the police department told RadarOnline.com that officers did not respond to that location over the incident.
The damage won't be an easy fix. The comedian's SUV emerged with several scrape marks covering the middle backseat of the passenger's side to the back of the wheel.
It's unclear what — if any —damage was caused to the venue; however, the Saturday Night Live alum didn't appear to hang around to find out.
Davidson was caught on tape speeding off after the incident. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Davidson and The Wiltern for comment.
The comedian's car was filled with pals, as seen in photos, in which he tried to shield himself from the paparazzi flashes while steering. His famous friends like musician Machine Gun Kelly and actress Ruby Rose were not in the SUV despite being at his stand-up show. It's reported they left before the accident.
This is hardly Davidson's first crash.
In March, the King of Staten Island actor and his former girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, smashed into a Beverly Hills home. Davidson reportedly hit a fire hydrate, causing him to lose control and slam into the residence.
The airbags deployed, and luckily, no one was injured.
Davidson was slapped with a reckless driving charge or ordered to complete 50 hours of community service in July.