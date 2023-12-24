Pete Davidson Allegedly 'Trashes' Trailer on Movie Set and Was Restrained After Recent Comedy Tour Cancellations: Report
Pete Davidson, the famous comedian known for his raw and honest humor, allegedly trashed his trailer on the set of the new crime movie Riff Raff, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This incident comes just days after the actor's decision to cancel some of his upcoming comedy gigs, leaving fans and industry insiders concerned about his well-being.
According to a source from In Touch Weekly, Davidson was said to have "trashed" a trailer during filming.
Details regarding the state of the trailer were not provided in the outlet's report. However, it was reported that the actor was allegedly restrained from confronting a paparazzi photographer by the production crew.
Davidson's recent actions have raised questions about his mental health.
The actor has been open about his struggle with borderline personality disorder and PTSD, which led him to check into rehab in June. Following his diagnosis in 2017, Pete spoke candidly about his confusion and how he didn't know how to deal with it. He reportedly sought treatment to take a mental break and work on himself.
Just hours before his scheduled performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 22 and 23, Pete canceled the shows, sparking concern among his fans.
The theater sent out emails to ticket holders, assuring them of a full refund that would be credited to their accounts within 30 days. Those who purchased tickets through the Beacon Theatre Box Office were advised to contact the venue for further information.
The cancellation of the shows, along with the alleged trailer incident, has left fans worried about Davidson's well-being.
The actor's struggles with mental health have been well-documented, and his actions are often scrutinized. However, it is important to remember that mental health is a serious matter that requires support and understanding.
Davidson's journey has been filled with ups and downs. He has been vocal about his experiences and has used his platform to raise awareness about mental health issues.
Outlets have reached out to Pete's representatives for comment but have not received a response.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Davidson caused significant damage to his SUV when he crashed the vehicle into a wall while leaving his stand-up comedy show over the weekend.
The SNL-alum wasn't investigated for the crash but was slapped with a reckless driving charge or ordered to complete 50 hours of community service in July.