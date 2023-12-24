Pete Davidson Allegedly 'Trashes' Trailer on Movie Set and Was Restrained After Recent Comedy Tour Cancellations: Report

According to a source from In Touch Weekly, Davidson was said to have "trashed" a trailer during filming.

Details regarding the state of the trailer were not provided in the outlet's report. However, it was reported that the actor was allegedly restrained from confronting a paparazzi photographer by the production crew.

Davidson's recent actions have raised questions about his mental health.

The actor has been open about his struggle with borderline personality disorder and PTSD, which led him to check into rehab in June. Following his diagnosis in 2017, Pete spoke candidly about his confusion and how he didn't know how to deal with it. He reportedly sought treatment to take a mental break and work on himself.