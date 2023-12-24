Prince Andrew 'Totally Tormented' as US Judge Rules Jeffrey Epstein Documents Should be Made Public
Prince Andrew is reportedly feeling "totally tormented" as he prepares for the scandal surrounding his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to resurface in the coming year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke of York is reportedly expected to be mentioned alongside numerous individuals, some of whom have not previously been publicly identified, as a new set of court documents are set to be published.
"Andrew's name is in there," one source told the Daily Mail. "He is beside himself with this latest development and everyone close to him is concerned for his mental wellbeing."
"He is at a loss, totally tormented. He is facing his second Christmas without his mother and now the New Year is going to start with his name being dragged through the mud all over again."
The documents are reportedly set to unveil the Duke's connections to Epstein as part of a US defamation case filed by Andrew's accuser, Virginia Roberts, against Ghislaine Maxwell.
The case, settled out of court in 2015, led to a successful legal battle by The Miami Herald to have the papers made public. American judge Loretta Preska ruled last week that documents pertaining to over 170 individuals associated with Epstein, including friends, victims, and business associates, should be disclosed early next year.
This isn't the first time that such documents have come to light. In 2019, a batch of papers was released less than 48 hours before Epstein's alleged suicide in a New York jail where he was being held on child sex trafficking charges.
The upcoming release of additional documents is also expected to reveal the identities of more powerful figures in Epstein's social circle, such as Wall Street bankers, business leaders, politicians, and academics.
Roberts, who alleged that she was coerced into having sex with Andrew when she was 17, settled a civil lawsuit against him out of court, with no admission of guilt by the Duke. Nevertheless, her claims have haunted Andrew, resurfacing again and again, and this latest development is likely to tarnish his reputation further.
Judge Preska has granted those mentioned in the documents a 14-day window to object to the release of their names. However, the vast majority of the names will be made public, with only a few exceptions made for minors or potential victims.
A source close to the situation stated, "Every time Andrew hopes to put his association with Epstein in the past, it flares up again."