Prince Andrew 'Totally Tormented' as US Judge Rules Jeffrey Epstein Documents Should be Made Public

The Duke of York is reportedly expected to be mentioned alongside numerous individuals, some of whom have not previously been publicly identified, as a new set of court documents are set to be published.

"Andrew's name is in there," one source told the Daily Mail. "He is beside himself with this latest development and everyone close to him is concerned for his mental wellbeing."

"He is at a loss, totally tormented. He is facing his second Christmas without his mother and now the New Year is going to start with his name being dragged through the mud all over again."