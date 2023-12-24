George Santos Has Meltdown Over Viral Migrant Airport Video Claiming, 'Homeland Security is Falling Apart'
Expelled Congressman George Santos recently had a public meltdown on social media when he shared a two-minute video expressing his disappointment with Delta Airlines and its CEO, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He accused the airline of transporting undocumented migrants, which he referred to as a breach of national security.
"I want to ask [Delta CEO] Ed Bastian, somebody who I thought until recently was a pretty good CEO, what gives Ed?" Santos asked.
"You have a very good reputation as one of the airline's CEOs, but this is b-------. Why don't you tell us, how many people have you transported under this no name, no ID given. Why is the TSA allowing undocumented, unidentified to travel alongside us in airlines?" he continued. "This is a f------ crime. Who is going to do something? What the f--- are you people doing? It's a f------ joke. Congress is a joke. Our homeland security is falling apart. We need to revamp all of government at this point."
Santos' claims came after a Delta passenger named Ashley St Clair shared footage that she claimed showed migrants who had recently been released from an immigration detention center at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
According to the Daily Mail, it is unclear whether these passengers were migrants who had crossed the US-Mexico border or if they came from detention centers. However, the migrants who have been processed and have requested asylum are not considered to be in the country illegally.
Following the video's release, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz also demanded answers from Delta Airlines regarding its alleged policy of flying illegal migrants into the US.
Gaetz wrote an open letter to Bastian, asking for clarification on how many migrants the airline had transported on behalf of governmental or non-governmental organizations since January 20, 2021.
The congressman also asked about the process of purchasing plane tickets for illegal immigrants and whether Delta receives any incentives for transporting them. Gaetz expressed concerns about potential security risks and the use of federal money by NGOs to purchase flights for migrants who may not have passed verification checks.
St Clair continued to post on social media about the flight, claiming that most of the passengers were migrants and that they still had bags from the processing center in Phoenix.
She expressed concerns about whether the passengers had been medically screened and questioned the airline's immigration procedures.
Arizona, specifically, has been experiencing a significant influx of migrants crossing the border. Governor Katie Hobbs has even ordered the state's National Guard to assist federal officials in managing the situation.
This wave of migrants has reportedly led to overcrowding in sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago, where hotels and public buildings have been converted into temporary housing.
In response to the overwhelming number of migrants, some cities have imposed limits on shelter stays. Chicago, for example, has implemented a 60-day limit, with plans to start evicting people in early January.
Denver has restricted migrant families to 37 days, while single adults are limited to 14 days.
Similarly, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has capped the number of migrant families in emergency shelters at 7,500. Meanwhile, New York, which has a long-standing "right to shelter," is expected to extend the 60-day limit for families through early January.