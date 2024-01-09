Joe Rogan Extends Olive Branch to Katt Williams After Comedian Trashed His Podcast

Joe Rogan is playing nice with Katt Williams. After the comedian scorched several legendary stars and dissed the UFC commentator's podcast, Rogan has invited Williams to join him on The Joe Rogan Experience to clear the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Williams made headlines when he attacked "potato head" Steve Harvey, "walrus" Cedric the Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, Kevin Hart, and more in his sit-down with Shannon Sharpe last week.