Joe Rogan Extends Olive Branch to Katt Williams After Comedian Trashed His Podcast
Joe Rogan is playing nice with Katt Williams. After the comedian scorched several legendary stars and dissed the UFC commentator's podcast, Rogan has invited Williams to join him on The Joe Rogan Experience to clear the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Williams made headlines when he attacked "potato head" Steve Harvey, "walrus" Cedric the Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, Kevin Hart, and more in his sit-down with Shannon Sharpe last week.
Between taking jabs at fellow comedians, Williams claimed Rogan doesn't want to give him a platform on his controversial podcast.
"If you were a comedian that cussed, you were ridiculed by the mainstream comedy-geist," Williams said on Club Shay Shay. "That would be like me being on Joe Rogan. Joe don't want me on there. I need to be on Shannon. Joe got six comedians that never been funny he wanna push out. But that's really how it is."
In a surprising twist, Rogan hit back. He claimed that's not true and gushed over Williams. Taking to his social media, the podcaster put the rumors to bed.
"I love Katt. He’s one of my favorite comics and I’d love to have him on," Rogan posted on X. "We talk about him all the time. If he’s down I’ll make it happen."
RadarOnline.com told you — the iconic comedian unleashed on several of his peers while accusing Harvey, Cedric, and Smiley of teaming up to sabotage his career. He also accused the Barbershop star of stealing jokes while slamming Smiley over his Friday After Next comments.
Cedric later responded to the allegations.
"It's an interesting time now," he told Entertainment Tonight at Sunday's Golden Globes. "People get on these blogs and they just start spewing off stuff that's not even factual. I let the fodder just go out there until I'm ready to respond to it. I am who I am. I stand on that for sure."
Cedric maintained that he never stole Williams' joke.
"I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am," Cedric wrote on social media. "... And all that tough talk! Is corny af I'm grown a-- man. And none of that s--- gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here."
Williams' interview went viral — particularly when he hit back at Smiley's Friday After Next accusations. According to Smiley, he was supposed to play Money Mike instead of Santa Claus in the movie.
Ice Cube even joined in on the conversation and took Williams' side in the argument.