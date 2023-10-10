'I Need My Speech!': RFK Jr.'s Independent Campaign Launch Gets Off to Shaky Start, Complains He 'Can't Read Anything!'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent campaign launch got off to a shaky start this week as the former Democratic candidate struggled to find and read his speech, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come as RFK Jr. held an event in Philadelphia on Monday to announce the official launch of his independent run for the 2024 White House, the 69-year-old environmental lawyer-turned-politician seemingly lost track of his prepared speech.
According to Mediaite, Kennedy searched frantically for his speech before walking away from the podium and off the stage as the Philadelphia audience laughed in the background.
“I need my speech,” Kennedy was overheard complaining backstage via his microphone.
“You can’t read anything,” he continued. “It’s upside down! It’s upside down.”
One of Kennedy’s campaign staffers then told the newly announced independent candidate not to “worry about that” before pointing him toward the teleprompter from which he was supposed to be reading.
After returning to the stage and podium, Kennedy officially announced that he would be running for the 2024 White House as an independent and therefore ending his initial Democratic primary campaign against President Joe Biden.
He also said that American voters were “tired of the culture wars” and “ready to reclaim their freedom and independence.”
"I'm coming here today to declare our independence from the journey of corruption, which robs us of affordable lives, our belief in the future, and our respect for each other,” RFK Jr. said in Philadelphia on Monday.
He continued, “But to do that, I must first declare my own independence, independence from the Democratic Party.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source close to Kennedy’s campaign signaled in September that the presidential candidate would announce his independent run in Philadelphia on October 9.
“Bobby feels that the [Democratic National Committee] is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy so an independent run is the only way to go,” the insider spilled on September 29.
The source also indicated that Kennedy was planning “attack ads” against the Democratic National Committee to “pave the way” for his independent campaign announcement in Philadelphia on Monday.
Kennedy announced his initial campaign for the 2024 presidency as a Democrat on April 19, 2023. He then reportedly decided to run as an independent after meeting with the chair of the Libertarian Party in early September.
Meanwhile, Kennedy said during his speech on Monday that he intended to “spoil” the 2024 presidential election for both President Biden and former President Donald Trump by running as an independent.
“The Democrats are frightened that I'm going to spoil the election for President Biden. The Republicans are frightened that I'm going to spoil it for President Trump. The truth is they're both right,” RFK Jr. said.
“My intention is to spoil it for both of them.”