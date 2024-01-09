Tupac Murder Suspect's Bail Set at $750k, Ordered to House Arrest if Freed Before Trial
The man accused of killing Tupac Shakur can walk out of jail a free man — if he can cough up enough dough, RadarOnline.com can reveal. A Las Vegas judge set Duane “Keffe D” Davis' bail on Tuesday for a whopping $750k!
That's a lot of Benjamins for anyone — but even if Davis were to post the bail, he'd be on house arrest with an ankle monitor until his June trial.
The former Los Angeles gang leader, who was charged with orchestrating the killing of the hip-hop legend, has been locked up at Clark County jail since his Sin City arrest last September.
Davis' legal team fought tooth and nail for his bail, appearing in a courtroom this week to dispute the prosecution's claims that he's too dangerous to be on the streets.
According to Davis' attorneys, the 60-year-old is not a flight risk or a danger to anyone due to poor health after battling cancer, which is in remission.
“If Duane is so dangerous, and the evidence so overwhelming,” his lawyers said, “Why did [police and prosecutors] wait 15 years to arrest Duane for the murder of Tupac Shakur?”
They also claimed prosecutors misinterpreted a jail phone call when Davis' son said "he heard there was a greenlight on Duane’s family.
Davis “never threatened anyone during the phone calls," his public defender, Robert Arroyo, wrote in a filing before the bail hearing. “Furthermore, [prosecutors’] interpretation of the use of ‘green light’ is flat-out wrong.”
Arroyo spoke out after Tuesday's court appearance.
"We believe he can” post bail, he said per the Guardian.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Davis was arrested and charged with murder in September. Law enforcement claimed he was the ringleader of Tupac's 1996 fatal shooting.
Davis has bragged that he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when an occupant opened fire on Tupac and Suge Knight. He even identified his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, as the alleged triggerman in his self-published book, COMPTON STREET LEGEND.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, Davis foolishly spilled the details about the night Tupac was shot because he believed he couldn't be charged for his involvement.
Davis' team argued that the ex-gang member's admission of that night was "done for entertainment purposes" and financial gain.
An insider shared it was his big mouth and "lack of knowledge of the law" that got him arrested.
But police believe they've found their man.
“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said at the time of his arrest. “and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”
Suge already clarified he won't testify against Davis.
“I wouldn’t be on the stand to testify for somebody, for what?” he said. “One thousand per cent. I wouldn’t go. I wouldn’t testify. None of that s---," he told TMZ, adding, "I wouldn’t wish somebody going to prison on my worst enemy.”