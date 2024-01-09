Tupac Murder Suspect's Bail Set at $750k, Ordered to House Arrest if Freed Before Trial

The man accused of killing Tupac Shakur can walk out of jail a free man — if he can cough up enough dough, RadarOnline.com can reveal. A Las Vegas judge set Duane “Keffe D” Davis' bail on Tuesday for a whopping $750k!

That's a lot of Benjamins for anyone — but even if Davis were to post the bail, he'd be on house arrest with an ankle monitor until his June trial.